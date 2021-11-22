Williams starts: The predicted Swindon Town XI to face Hartlepool on Tuesday evening

Swindon Town may have been relegated from League One last season but they’re on a mission under Ben Garner to get back to the third tier at the first time of asking.

A change of ownership over the summer has brought a new bit of positivity to the club and after no wins in September, the Robins have been victorious on five of the last seven occasions.

The latest win was a very important one as Swindon went away to the in-form Newport County and ran out 2-1 winners, with a Finn Azaz own goal and a Jack Payne winner meaning that Garner’s outfit rose to fourth in the table.

Tomorrow night though Swindon are back in home comforts as Hartlepool United visit the County Ground – let’s see how Garner may line his side up.

In recent matches Garner has opted for a 3-5-2 but that hasn’t been an exclusive system, with a 4-4-2 and a 4-2-3-1 also used.

And with the Robins back at home against a team in poor league form, a more attacking formation could be implemented.

There may be some unlucky players who get left out from Saturday but going more attacking against a struggling team without a permanent manager makes sense, with Ellis Iandolo at left-wing-back and Alex Gilbert, on loan from Brentford, being a pair who could come out.

The experience of Wales international Jonny Williams could be useful here – he has been a substitute more often than he’s started matches but it could be a game for him.

And Harry McKirdy is another player who will be pushing for a start after serving a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards.

McKirdy has four goals and two assists in 11 League Two matches this season and partnering Tyreece Simpson in a 4-4-2 or playing on the flank in a 4-2-3-1 would make a lot of sense.