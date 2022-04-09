Williams starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Coventry City on Sunday

Fulham picked up a very impressive 1-0 at Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening, in the toughest game remaining on their fixture list.

The Cottagers are expected to kick on to a comfortable league title under Marco Silva and can inflict revenge on Sunday, after suffering a 4-1 defeat in the reverse fixture against Coventry City.

The Sky Blues ran riot in early October with Viktor Gyokeres, Callum O’Hare and Ian Maatsen causing all kinds of problems in front of a jubilant CBS Arena.

Mark Robins’ men have fallen away from the promotion picture since but remain a dangerous team in the second tier who cannot be taken lightly.

Neco Williams is expected to return to the side after sitting out in midweek for personal reasons, while Tom Cairney faces a late fitness test.

Here, we are predicting four changes from the side that were victorious at Boro to line-up at Craven Cottage on Sunday…

Tim Ream looks set to make his 250th appearance for the club against Coventry, and how he would love to celebrate that milestone with a clean sheet.

The 34-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but will be confident of pushing for a new deal if he can sustain his performance levels for the remainder of the campaign.

The four alterations are as follows: Williams returns in the place of Kenny Tete, Antonee Robinson steps in for Joe Bryan, Jean-Michael Seri replaces Nathaniel Chalobah and Neeskens Kebano comes in for Bobby Decordova-Reid.

It will be a party atmosphere at the Cottage as Fulham edge closer to sealing promotion back to the Premier League.