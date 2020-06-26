Williams starts: How we expect Charlton Athletic to line-up v QPR tomorrow

Charlton Athletic take on Queens Park Rangers this weekend at The Valley in another important Sky Bet Championship match for the Addicks.

A fine start to the restart was recorded as Lee Bowyer’s men beat Hull City 1-0 away from home last weekend, and now they need to try and build some momentum against a Hoops team that lost against Barnsley last time out in a blow to their play-off chances.

Charlton need to be wary of an R’s rebound, then, and here’s the XI we think Lee Bowyer could go with on Saturday lunchtime:

With Darren Pratley set to miss this one, there’s room for a shake-up in midfield and who comes in largely depends on how Bowyer wants to approach this game.

We’ve got Jonny Williams in the side in what would be an attacking move, but it’d be no shock to also see someone like Sam Field come in to try and keep things tight.

Elsewhere, it’s pretty much as you were from the Hull game with Dillon Phillips in goal and Deji Oshilaja continuing at left-back after a decent performance there against the Tigers.

Albie Morgan has recently signed a new deal with the club and could continue in the team, whilst Josh Cullen sits at the base of a diamond and Aiden McGeady goes down the other flank.

Up top, Tomed Hemed and Macauley Bonne will always work hard up front together for the Addicks and fans will just hope the goals start coming too, with Lyle Taylor leaving the club in the very near future now.