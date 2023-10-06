Highlights Ipswich Town secured a 3-0 win over Hull City, maintaining their position in the automatic promotion places and widening the gap to third place to five points.

The team is starting to dream of a potential promotion to the Premier League, with the opportunity to extend their lead to eight points over Ryan Lowe's side, Preston North End.

The predicted starting lineup for Ipswich Town against Preston North End includes Vaclav Hladky in goal, Leif Davis at left-back, Cameron Burgess and Luke Woolfenden as center-backs, Harry Clarke at right-back, Massimo Luongo and Sam Morsy as central midfielders, Omari Hutchinson as left winger, Conor Chaplin in the attacking midfield position, Wes Burns as right winger, and George Hirst as the leading forward.

Ipswich Town got back to winning ways midweek after last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.

A 3-0 win over Hull City maintained the team’s place inside the automatic promotion places.

The gap to third place Preston North End is now five points after just 10 games, with Kieran McKenna’s side already starting to dream of a potential promotion to the Premier League.

The Lilywhites are who come to visit Portman Road on Saturday afternoon, giving the club the chance to extend their gap to eight points over Ryan Lowe’s side.

Who will start for Ipswich Town v Preston North End?

The two teams meet in Suffolk for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

Here we look at the predicted starting lineup for McKenna’s team…

GK: Vaclav Hladky

Hladky has done well with the opportunity he has been given the season as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Christian Walton returned to the bench against Hull, but Hladky will likely remain between the sticks for this weekend.

LB: Leif Davis

Davis made his return from a brief injury absence last week, performing to his usual standard.

He has nailed down the left-back spot amid competition from Brandon Williams and should start this weekend.

CB: Cameron Burgess

Burgess missed his first game of the season in the win over Hull midweek, but is expected to be back in the team on Saturday.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

Woolfenden and Burgess have struck up a great defensive partnership this season, which is set to be reunited against Preston.

RB: Harry Clarke

Clarke was rested midweek for the win over the Tigers, with Williams starting at right-back instead.

But the full back is likely to return to the team for the clash with Lowe’s side.

CM: Massimo Luongo

Luongo started against both Huddersfield and Hull, and is likely to do so again given his growing importance to McKenna’s side.

CM: Sam Morsy

Lee Evans sustained an injury midweek that is likely to see him on the sidelines for quite some time.

Morsy was rested against Huddersfield but returned to the starting lineup for Hull, which is a place he should keep against Preston.

LW: Omari Hutchinson

McKenna will have a choice to make this weekend, with Nathan Broadhead potentially out injured.

He could opt for either Marcus Harness or Hutchinson, with the Chelsea loanee likely to get the nod.

AM: Conor Chaplin

Chaplin is one of the first names on the team sheet, having started all 10 games so far this season.

The attacking midfielder has four goals and two assists, and will be looking to add to that tally against Preston on Saturday.

RW: Wes Burns

Burns is another of McKenna’s most trusted figures in the side, with 10 league starts to his name out of 10.

The forward has one goal and one assist from the right flank, and will be hoping to contribute even more again this weekend.

ST: George Hirst

Hirst has been McKenna’s leading forward for most of this season, starting eight of the team’s 10 games in the Championship.

The 24-year-old does face competition from the likes of Freddie Ladapo, but is likely to keep hisd place in the team this weekend.