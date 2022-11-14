William Troost-Ekong issues heartfelt Watford message as Dan Gosling struck with injury

Although it earned them a point to take them fourth in the Championship heading into the World Cup break, Watford’s trip to Bristol City on Saturday was a forgettable one.

On the pitch, it was a poor display from the Hornets as they drew 0-0 and registered just two shot on target, and their bad day was further compounded by a serious injury picked up by Dan Gosling.

The 32-year-old has been somewhat of an unsung hero for the Hornets in recent weeks, filling in at right-back and doing a good job there since the beginning of October.

Indeed, the experienced natural midfielder went from being on the fringes of the squad to one of the most important names on the teamsheet.

However, Watford head coach Slaven Bilic has confirmed that he now looks like he will be out for some time with an Achilles injury.

Posting on social media after the match, teammate William Troost-Ekong had a heartfelt message for his colleague.

On Instagram, Troost-Ekong wrote: “Some moments in football aren’t fair and yesterday was overshadowed with one of those.”

“It really takes you back when I’ve seen @dan_gosling4 [Dan Gosling] work harder than anyone day in day out for months without the credit/reward he deserved before getting back playing weekly again, making the difference! That is what a ‘key’ player and character in a team REALLY is.

“We’re all behind you and if there is anyone who I’m sure will be back stronger from this it is you mate.”

The Verdict

Not only is this a touching message from William Troost-Ekong, but in my opinion, shows real leadership from the central defender.

Dan Gosling has been somewhat of an unsung hero at Watford after his performances in recent weeks, and for his teammate to show such public support and give him his flowers is brilliant to see.

How Watford cope with Gosling’s absence at right-back going forward remains to be seen.

Mario Gaspar and Jeremy Ngakia have either been not good enough or not fit enough so far this season, and with the transfer window not open until Janaury, it’s likely one of those names will have to step up.