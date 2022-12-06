William Storey weighs in on Coventry City saga involving Mike Ashley

There is never a dull day when it comes to Coventry City nowadays, and they were launched into fresh drama on Monday morning when news emerged that they were being kicked out of their home stadium.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group rescued the CBS Arena from administration in a pre-packaged deal following the financial collapse of Arena Coventry Limited, and despite outlining that they wanted to work with the Sky Blues to keep them at the stadium and honour the terms of the original lease, that is now not happening.

Despite an existing license which allows Coventry to play at the complex until 2031, Frasers Group have argued that it is not legally binding anymore and that a new agreement would have to be reached.

And after not accepting the terms put on the table by Frasers, Coventry have been handed an eviction notice and whilst there is hope that a deal can be thrashed out, the current signs do not look positive.

One man who has had his finger on the pulse when it comes to Coventry matters is William Storey, the businessman who claims that he had signed an exclusively agreement with Sisu in regards to a potential takeover in October – one which was breached when a takeover deal was agreed with Doug King last month.

The Rich Energy CEO has now weighed in on the latest saga surrounding the club, and it’s clear to see he is firmly on the Ashley side and not on Sisu’s.

“The media analysis on the stadium is incorrect,” Storey wrote.

“Frasers Group are supportive of the football club and wish for it to thrive.

“I believe they will be excellent long term landlords.”

The Verdict

Storey, much like he did when trying to takeover at Sunderland, has divided opinion of the fanbase, but his track record certainly doesn’t fill you with optimism.

He will be hanging around though waiting for something with the Doug King move to collapse to then make a statement, so it doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere anytime soon.

As for his latest comments, he is clearly going to side with the party that is currently in a disagreement with Sisu as that’s who he believes has wronged him.

No-one really knows the full details of Storey’s supposed agreement with the club but rest assured he is going to make it as difficult as possible for any progression to be made in the near future.