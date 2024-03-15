Highlights Bearwood Park training ground sale has been labelled a "fiasco" by businessman William Storey.

Reading risk losing potential investors without the state-of-the-art facility included in a sale.

Fans have expressed outrage over the proposed sale.

Businessman William Storey has labelled the Bearwood Park training ground situation a "fiasco", taking to X to share his thoughts.

Bearwood is currently where Reading train, with the state-of-the-art facility being opened under owner Dai Yongge's stewardship.

These facilities have no doubt played a part in allowing the Royals to secure the signatures of some promising players, whilst operating under a transfer embargo.

And with the Select Car Leasing Stadium being sold back to the owner, Bearwood was seen as a key asset for the Berkshire side.

But the Wokingham-based facility looks set to be sold, with League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers confirmed to be in talks to buy it.

Wycombe are local to the Berkshire area and this deal could be a very positive one for them, considering the state-of-the-art facility they would be able to use.

But this could end up being disastrous for the Royals - because without the training ground - the club is likely to be a much less attractive option to potential investors.

It has even been reported by The Athletic that Chiron Sports Group, led by Leo Rifkind, pulled out of talks to buy the third-tier side after it was revealed that the training ground was going to be sold.

This off-field development has only worsened matters at the club, who are trying to fend off fellow relegation contenders to secure safety.

League One Table (18th-21st) (As of March 15th) P GD Pts 18 Reading 38 -6 39 19 Burton Albion 37 -18 39 20 Cambridge United 37 -19 39 21 Cheltenham Town 36 -20 34

William Storey on Reading FC's training ground situation

Plenty of people, including former Reading players and Lewis Wing's partner, have spoken out about the sale of the training ground and the current situation at the SCL Stadium.

Storey, who was previously thought to be interested in buying the Royals, has also delivered his verdict.

He posted on X: "Bearwood Park is a fantastic facility.

"Given the significant previous investment by Dai Yongge it seems a tragedy for the club that this jewel of a training ground is to be sold.

"The whole situation is a fiasco. Hopefully for the fans a renaissance is not far away."

Reading FC supporters are right to be upset with the proposed training ground sale

The fact the board can sell the training ground but not the entire club is ludicrous.

Owners Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li and CEO Dayong Pang have destroyed the club and it wouldn't be a surprise if selling the training ground was the final nail in the coffin for the Royals.

The club could find an alternative training facility, but why should they?

The fans aren't prepared to give up on Bearwood without a fight, with a petition being set up to express anger at the situation.

Wycombe fans are unfortunately the victims of this too - and their board should be taking the blame, as well as Reading's.