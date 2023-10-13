Highlights William Storey has made bids for Sunderland and Coventry City in the past and is now looking to finalize an offer for Reading.

William Storey interested in purchasing Reading

The British businessman, who is co-founder of the Rich Energy drink, has been involved in sport in the past, with a controversial time in F1.

However, in recent years, Storey has made it clear that he wants to venture into football, and he had been linked with moves to buy both Coventry and Sunderland in the past.

And, Storey opened up on that in an interview with TalkSPORT, as he confirmed that he had made bids for the respective clubs, as he explained how that interest should show that he is a serious bidder, amid doubts about whether he is right for Reading.

“I made a bid for Sunderland, I made a bid for Coventry, both involved extensive EFL conversations. Clearly, a bid for Reading would include the same, and clearly we wouldn’t be making a bid were the EFL process not in hand. I think that’s the closest thing I can say regarding my specific prospective bid. But, I’m very happy to talk about Reading, and what, as a prospective owner, I could bring into football.”

What does this mean with Reading?

There are doubts as to whether Storey would pass the fit and proper person’s test that the EFL would conduct if he did reach such an advanced stage to buy Reading.

It seems this is his way of trying to say that he is confident that would not be a problem. Storey is stating that he has been in contact with the EFL in the past, and he seems confident he would be ratified to take over.

Obviously, words mean little in this scenario, and we would have to wait to see how it plays out, but it remains to be seen whether Storey does buy Reading.

Will William Storey buy Reading?

As mentioned, the businessman wants to get into football, and it had been claimed this week that he had agreed a £50m deal to buy the club.

Yet, in a welcome update from the Royals, the League One strugglers issued a statement that revealed they had not accepted an offer from anyone for the club.

So, it’s clearly not that advanced, and it’s worth noting the update said that there are multiple interested parties, which means Storey isn’t going to have a clear run at the Berkshire outfit.

What next for Reading?

It’s been a chaotic period for Reading, and the off-field issues have continued to pile up in the past 18 months or so, with the club having been hit with several points deductions.

In the bigger picture, it’s crucial that a new buyer comes in, as Dai Yongge’s mismanagement over the years has left the side in a position where relegation to League Two looks like a real possibility this season.

But, Ruben Selles and the team need to be concentrating on the football, and they will feel they are capable of getting results to climb the table.

Reading are back in action on October 21 when they make the trip to take on Charlton Athletic.