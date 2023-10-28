Highlights Reading FC is in desperate need of a takeover due to the current owner's failure to fulfill financial obligations.

William Storey's consortium, a US investment firm, and Gymshark may be interested in purchasing the Royals, with Storey believing his consortium is in pole position for the takeover.

Although the current owner has invested money in the club, his communication with fans and management of the club arguably make that irrelevant.

William Storey believes his consortium is currently in pole position to take control of League One side Reading, speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire.

The Royals are in desperate need of a takeover, with current owner Dai Yonnge failing to fulfil all of his financial obligations.

This has landed the club in hot water in the past 12 months, with his failure to pay wages on time and in full on three occasions last season causing a one-point deduction.

This was on top of the six-point deductions they received during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns for breaching the EFL's financial rules.

The Berkshire outfit were docked a further three points last month after Dai failed to put 125% of the club's forecast monthly wage bill into a designated club account.

With his liquidity issues now revealed, many supporters of the third-tier outfit are worried that the club will go into administration if a takeover fails to materialise.

What is the latest on Reading FC's takeover situation?

Aaron Paul reported on the BBC 72+ Podcast yesterday that a foreign consortium had approached Mr Dai regarding a potential bid - but his asking price proved to be too high.

This comes as a real concern after the i reported that the owner was holding out for £70m-£80m, which seems to be nowhere near the club's real valuation.

It's unclear who that party are, but Storey believes his party, a US investment firm and Gymshark could all be interested in purchasing the Royals.

Reading FC's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

He told BBC Radio Berkshire: "I think I would absolutely be in pole position [to take over the club].

"There's some interesting names that have been bandied around.

"There's a US investment firm, there's also Gymshark which is a UK retail brand, a brand which I always thought Rich Energy would be bigger than but a good brand that's conceived well and a good business."

What did Willam Storey say about Dai Yongge?

On Dai Yongge, he added: "I've been aware that there's been a lot of negative publicity around the current owner.

"I think probably communication isn't a strong point in terms to the fans.

"However, he has put a lot of money in. PR and reality are often very different."

Should Reading supporters be grateful to Dai Yongge?

Although Dai has put a lot of money into the club in the past, he had to put in a huge amount partly because he spent recklessly and has run the club irresponsibly, failing to cash in on players when he had the chance to.

And you could understand it if he wanted people to be grateful for that investment if he still paid the bills on time - but he isn't and has put the club into a terrible situation.

Both on and off the field, the club is a mess and this is why many Reading fans aren't grateful to him.

You can't blame them either, because they have seen their club decline so much since he took over back in 2017.

The Royals were in a good position when he took the reins in May 2017 - but now they look destined to be in League Two next season. It's unacceptable.

Storey, meanwhile, seems to be a lot more open to talking to the media, but he needs to engage with the Supporters' Trust at Reading and prove he can be a fit and proper person to take the club forward. Many supporters aren't convinced he is.