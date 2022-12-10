William Storey issues further Coventry City message amid Sky Blues takeover saga

William Storey has said he is pushing very hard for a conclusion on Coventry City amid his recent takeover claims.

This all started when Doug King’s proposed takeover of the club emerged last month, with SISU agreeing to sell a majority 85% stake of the club to the local businessman.

However, William Storey then emerged as an interested party, posting on social media that he was set to challenge the proposed sale due to it breaching an exclusivity agreement he had signed.

Storey posted on Twitter on November 26th: “I can confirm that my lawyers are challenging the sale of @Coventry_City to Doug King as it breaches the exclusivity agreement signed by myself & Sisu Capital Limited on the 24th October #CCFC.”

CoventryLive reported at the time that Storey was working with a group named ‘Origin Sports Investment’.

With reports that Doug King’s takeover is close to approval from the EFL earlier this week, Storey has now discussed the Sky Blues again on social media ahead of the weekend, after also discussing the situation with the CBS Arena previously.

Last night, he tweeted: “We are pushing very hard for a conclusion on @Coventry_City. The new owner must invest heavily in the playing squad, training ground & academy. With well resourced and ambitious owners who understand football the sky is the limit #PUSB #CoventryCity.”

All of this comes as the Sky Blues prepare to get their Championship campaign back underway this afternoon.

Kick off between Reading and Coventry is set for 2PM UK time.

The Verdict

Whatever William Storey’s intentions are with regards to Coventry City remain to be seen.

With Doug King’s takeover close to being approved by the EFL, it seems that the local businessman will be the new Sky Blues owner, and not Storey.

Judging by Coventry City fans reactions to Storey’s postings on social media, that is a fact they are very pleased about indeed.

This is certainly a situation to monitor closely in the coming days and weeks, though. Ultimately, the truth will prevail and the facts will unfold.