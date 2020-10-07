William Saliba’s situation at Arsenal could be sorted as Championship club eyes move

Norwich City are one of the Championship clubs interested in signing Arsenal’s William Saliba, according to the Evening Standard.

PA revealed on Tuesday that after the missing out on a deadline-day return to St Etienne, the 19-year-old could spend the campaign on loan at a second-tier outfit – although none of which were specified.

The European transfer window closed on Monday, but Saliba can still join EFL clubs until 5pm on Friday week, and the report said that the Gunners want to closely monitor the defender’s development, especially with such a huge prize-tag on his shoulders.

Saliba joined from St Etienne last summer, but was immediately loaned back out to the French club and made just 19 appearances in an injury-hit campaign in Ligue 1.

Despite his deadline-day disappointment, the Canaries, who’ll need Premier League quality if they want to bounce back to the topflight at the first time of asking, could be about to give the French centre-back a lifeline.

The Verdict

Norwich wouldn’t have seen a great deal of Saliba. The Teenager has made less than 40 appearances in senior football and hasn’t played a single minute of competitive football in English football, but when you get the chance to sign a £27million player, you snap it up.

Daniel Farke’s men have already struggled defensively in their opening four league matches, keeping just one clean – not to mention the Canaries will be looking for a Timm Klose replacement after he returned to Basel on Wednesday morning, so Saliba might just be that man.