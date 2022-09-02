William Osula’s first words after sealing loan move to Derby County from Sheffield United

William Osula has admitted that it feels good to be at Derby County after completing a move to the club last night.

As confirmed by Derby’s official website yesterday, Osula has joined the League One outfit on a season-long loan deal from Sheffield United.

A product of the Blades’ academy, Osula made his debut for the club earlier this year in their showdown with Blackpool in the Championship.

Since achieving this personal milestone, the forward has made four more appearances for United.

Due to the presence of Oliver McBurnie, Iliman Ndiaye, Rhian Brewster, Billy Sharp and Daniel Jebbison, Osula was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the opening stages of the current campaign.

Now set to represent Derby during the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, the forward will be hoping to improve as a player under the guidance of Liam Rosenior.

With the Rams set to take on Plymouth Argyle tomorrow, it will be interesting to see whether Osula is given the opportunity to impress in this particular fixture.

After his move was announced, Osula revealed that it feels good to join Derby.

Speaking to RamsTV, Osula said: “It feels great to be here.

“Today, Deadline Day, hasn’t been too bad and I’ve come down to Derby and got everything sorted.

“A lot has been going on but it feels good to be here.”

Making reference to why he decided to join the Rams, Osula added: “Derby is [a] good club and a big club too.

“I spoke to the manager and he has a good plan for me, so it feels like the right choice.

“It is good to know that other young players have come here and done well too.

“It’s a nice feeling and that helped with my decision.”

The Verdict

Having been given a taste of senior football at Bramall Lane earlier this year, Osula will be determined to make an immediate impact for Derby in the third-tier over the course of the coming months.

Yet to score a goal at senior level, it will be interesting to see whether the forward will immediately adapt to life at Pride Park following this particular switch.

Osula’s arrival may potentially force the likes of David McGoldrick and James Collins to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on Derby’s fortunes in League One.

With the Rams aiming to launch a push for promotion this season, they will be hoping that Osula will be able to play a key role in helping them challenge for a top-two finish.