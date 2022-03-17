William Osula issues message following Sheffield United debut v Blackpool

Sheffield United came away from Bloomfield Road on Wednesday night unscathed and with a goalless draw against Blackpool – despite having a much weakened squad due to a mounting injury list.

The Blades were hammered 4-1 away at Coventry City last weekend and they didn’t have much to change things off the bench due to a crowded treatment room.

They went on their travels to Lancashire against the Seasiders and with an incredibly youthful bench, Paul Heckingbottom was able to get his side back over the Pennines with a point to help their chances of finishing in the play-off places.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Blades quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Sheffield United formed? 1889 1890 1891 1892

One of those players on the bench for just the second time in the league was striker William Osula, an 18-year-old Denmark youth international who was given the nod to come on in the final moments of the match ahead of Daniel Jebbison.

Osula scored 12 goals for United’s under-23’s last season and he posted a message on his Twitter account following his professional debut, thanking Heckingbottom and the coaching staff for the opportunity.

Professional debut for @sheffieldunited.

Proud moment for me and my family. Thanks to the coaches and staffs. Grateful for this blessing❤️🙌🏽. #Godswork #blessed “All things are possible to those who believe”. Mark 9:23 pic.twitter.com/GaFUEBF6PJ — William Osula (@WilliamOsula) March 17, 2022

The Verdict

Sheffield United seem to have a number of young talents comings through but it’s fair to say that Osula probably would not have got his chance if Heckingbottom had a whole squad to choose from.

He’s clearly made an impression though and he’s a player that Heckingbottom will know plenty about, having managed him enough in the under-23’s.

It may have been a bit of a statement to bring him on – albeit briefly – ahead of Daniel Jebbison, who has by far more experience, especially with his recent loan spell at Burton Albion.

But it could be the first appearance of many for Osula as United’s striking options are definitely thin going into the final stages of the 2021-22 season.