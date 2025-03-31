Yellow cards and red cards - they've long been the two disciplinary items an EFL referee is armed with, but could that be about to change?

During a women's cup clash between Portuguese rivals Sporting CP and Benfica in January 2023, a white card was brandished for the very first time by referee Catarina Campos.

It was a strange and alien sight for football fans, who've long become accustomed to the two primary colour cards that are in an official's arsenal.

So, what is a white card? Will we ever see it brought to the EFL? Football League World investigates.

The white card explained

Yellow and red cards are issued as punishments, either to players or members of the coaching staff/technical area.

However, a white card is shown for the opposite reason, as it is instead brandished to issue praise for recognising fair play, through showing sportsmanship and respect, for example.

In the case of it being shown for the first time in football history between Benfica and Sporting's women's sides, referee Catarina Campos showed the white card to both sets of medical teams after someone in the stands had fallen ill.

Medical personnel from both clubs responded to the incident, and upon dealing with it, Campos recognised their quick actions and the respect shown for the individual's well-being by showing them the card.

Portugal has been introducing the white card as part of a series of new initiatives, aiming to 'improve ethical value in the sport'.

White cards surely have a place in the EFL

Over the last few years, a spotlight has been shining on the number of fans being taken ill in EFL football stands, with a host of incidents of such nature taking place this season too.

All EFL clubs have a matchday medical plan in order to best respond to such incidents, which are always extremely worrying and potentially traumatic events for spectators, players and medical staff to have to witness.

EFL/Premier League supporter injury statistics for 2022/23 season - per Sports Ground Safety Authority Fans treated for eligible injuries Fans treated for injury requiring hospital treatment 2,561 202 (1 in every 13 injured supporters)

Therefore, an initiative such as this is surely one that everyone in football can get behind. There is no controversy involved. Rather, it's a simple yet meaningful gesture to recognise skill, respect, care, integrity and bravery shown by our club's players and staff on a matchday.