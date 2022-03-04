“Will want to push his valuation as high as they can” – Bristol City facing summer decision over Crystal Palace target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are reportedly one of nine clubs to show an interest in Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo.

That’s according to the Bristol Post, who have claimed that the Eagles are one of a number of Premier League clubs keen on the 22-year-old.

Previous reports have indicated that City value him at around £20 million but with his contract expiring next summer, they may have a decision to make this summer if offers are made.

But would it be a good signing for Palace? And how much is he worth?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Declan Harte

This would be a very interesting signing for Palace to make. They have made a habit of picking up bright, exciting Championship talent in recent years.

Antoine Semenyo certainly fits that bill.

He would be a good addition to the Palace squad if they can capture him for the right fee.

Bristol City will want to push his valuation as high as they can, but Palace will be hoping to sign him for no higher than £5 million.

While he has shown his potential at City, he would still be used as more of a squad player by the Eagles and he isn’t quite worth breaking the bank for.

Adam Jones

Patrick Vieira and his recruitment team certainly aren’t afraid of scouting the EFL considering they also moved for Michael Olise in the summer.

That was a very low-risk addition considering he only cost £8m – but they are looking at having to spend around £15m on Semenyo and that’s a big price to pay considering he’s only just managed to get back into form in recent months.

I certainly wouldn’t be paying £15m at this stage. However, how well he does between now and the end of this term should help to make the Eagles’ mind up on whether to make a move or not.

At 22, there’s certainly much room for improvement still and that’s a cause for excitement, but at this stage, paying more than the £8m they forked out on Olise wouldn’t make sense, especially if his form declines between now and the end of this term.

Ben Wignall

Semenyo has hit a real purple patch recently after showing glimmers of promise in his early career, so it’s no surprise to see the list of admirers grow on a weekly basis.

There’s probably still doubts as to whether he’s ready for the Premier League or not yet, but there are clubs and scouts out there that clearly believe he can make that step up if they’re tracking his progress.

Crystal Palace though have a lot of exciting attacking talent in their ranks – so much so that you find it hard to see Semenyo fitting in there and finding regular minutes.

As a central striker he could compete with Odsonne Edouard but out wide there’s Ebere Eze, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha all to battle with, so perhaps Selhurst Park wouldn’t exactly be the right move.

He’s definitely worth in the eight-figure region now – Bristol City are good at getting big numbers for players when they want and you only have to look at the Adam Webster to Brighton sale for proof of that, so I think they could hold out for £15 million.