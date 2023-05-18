Several clubs are monitoring the situation surrounding Cody Drameh following his loan spell at Luton Town.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United will have a difficult time holding onto the defender this summer.

The 21-year-old has been impressive during his temporary stint with the Hatters, helping the team reach the play-off final.

Rob Edwards’ side will face Coventry City at Wembley Stadium for a place in the Premier League at the end of May.

What is the latest in the situation with Cody Drameh?

Sides in the Championship, Premier League and even in Europe have been credited with an interest in Drameh going into the summer transfer window.

But no decision has yet been made by Leeds over what to do with the full back.

Carlton Palmer believes that Drameh will want to prioritise game time, as well as earning a chance to play in the Premier League.

With Leeds embroiled in a relegation battle, he claims that Luton may be his preferred option for next season if Edwards’ side swaps division with Leeds.

“Leeds United sent Cody Drameh out on loan in January to gain experience and get some first team football,” Palmer tells Football League World.

“At the time, that was definitely the right thing to do.

“Obviously, at that particular time, Leeds were doing okay.

“They have since struggled and Cody has gone to Luton Town and has been a revelation at right wing-back, but he’s a full back.

“Obviously Luton are concerned about losing the player now.

“He’s played first team football, he wants to continue playing first team football.

“He’s in the play-off final with Luton Town with the chance to be in the Premier League, so obviously Leeds will not want to lose him.

“His contract expires in the summer of 2024, but I’m sure Cody will want assurances about getting game time if he’s to remain at Leeds United.

“He’s going to have to wait and see.

“Leeds are perilously close to getting relegated and Luton are close to gaining promotion so if Leeds go down and Luton go up, I’m sure he’s going to want to go and play at Luton Town.

“But the onus will be on Leeds United, they’re still in the ballpark, and he’s still under contract at their club.”

What next for Cody Drameh following Luton loan stint?

Much will likely depend on the league status of both Leeds and Luton next season.

Both could be in the Championship, or they could both be in the Premier League.

Any decision will likely have to wait until that picture is clearer, which won’t happen until the weekend of 27 and 28 May.

But prioritising game time will be key, so Drameh should look to be at a club that will guarantee him a regular place in the team for next season, with a preference for the top flight as he is ready to compete in the Premier League based on his Luton performances.