Oxford United are preparing for life back in the Championship following their promotion from League One last season.

The U's made an inconsistent start to life under Des Buckingham after he replaced Liam Manning in November, but they finished fifth in the table after a strong end to the season.

League One standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth (C) 46 37 97 2 Derby County (P) 46 41 92 3 Bolton Wanderers 46 35 87 4 Peterborough United 46 28 84 5 Oxford United (P) 46 23 77 6 Barnsley 46 18 76

Oxford then secured their return to the second tier for the first time in 25 years with a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers in the play-off final at Wembley in May, with Josh Murphy's first half double sealing a deserved victory for Buckingham's men.

Buckingham has made seven new signings so far this summer, with Jamie Cumming, Jacob Knightbridge, Jack Currie, Will Vaulks, Idris El Mizouni, Louie Sibley and Przemyslaw Placheta arriving at the Kassam Stadium.

The U's were keen to keep hold of play-off hero Murphy, but he decided to join fellow newly-promoted side Portsmouth, while there have been a number of other departures, including Steve Seddon, James Henry, Marcus Browne, Oisin Smyth and Billy Bodin.

It seems unlikely that Oxford's summer business is completed just yet, but with the new season approaching, we looked at the two clear winners of the transfer window at the club so far.

Jamie Cumming

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Oxford, goalkeeper Cumming joined the club on a permanent basis from Chelsea last month.

Cumming had big shoes to fill when he arrived in January after James Beadle was recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion and sent to Sheffield Wednesday, but he proved to be a more than capable replacement.

The 24-year-old kept eight clean sheets in 23 appearances for the U's, including two shut-outs during their successful play-off campaign, and he evidently did enough to convince Buckingham to bring him back to the club on a full-time basis.

Prior to his move to Oxford, Cumming also spent time out on loan with Stevenage, Gillingham and MK Dons, but he now has the opportunity to settle at the Kassam Stadium, making him one of the big winners of the transfer window at the club.

There is no doubt that Cumming is a goalkeeper with huge potential, underlined by the fact he has previously featured for England at youth level, and he will be determined to show what he can do in the Championship next season.

Will Vaulks

Oxford have had a strong summer transfer window so far, but the signing of midfielder Vaulks from Sheffield Wednesday is arguably the club's best piece of business.

Vaulks played a crucial role as the Owls achieved Championship survival last season, making 37 appearances in all competitions, and he was deservedly named as the club's Player of the Year.

The 30-year-old was offered a new contract by Wednesday this summer, but he decided against extending his stay at Hillsborough to make the move to the Kassam Stadium.

Given his excellent performances last season, many Owls supporters were shocked to see Vaulks depart, and he revealed that not feeling appreciated at the club was a key factor in his decision.

"I can’t say too much. The only thing I can say is that Oxford showed massive ambition. They have a structure in place, a budget they’re allowed to spend, and a manager and a head of recruitment that want to get things done," Vaulks told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I didn’t feel that from Wednesday, but I’m not going to be bitter about it. I can’t go into too much detail about it, but, rest assured, it’s not me being greedy or anything like that, it’s just sometimes you need to feel wanted and that you’re going to be part of something moving forwards.

"That’s what Oxford did, and they were so professional in the way they did it. From minute one they made it clear they were heading in the right direction. So, we shake hands and move on. It’s always hard when you get put on a retained list or an offered list, as you never know what that means. I can leave with my head held high, I have no qualms about that."

Wednesday manager Danny Rohl said that honest conversations with Vaulks led to his exit, suggesting the midfielder may have been told he would not be a regular starter next season if he remained in South Yorkshire.

It seems that Vaulks has been given the assurances he was looking for by the U's, and he now has security over his future after signing a three-year contract at the club, which is likely much longer than he would have been offered by the Owls.