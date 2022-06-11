Will Vaulks to Sheffield Wednesday: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

The summer transfer window is now open and Sheffield Wednesday will want to be busy in the weeks ahead as they prepare for another season in League One.

Automatic promotion has to be their target in 2022/23 but Darren Moore’s squad needs to be strengthened if that is to happen.

Midfield appears to be an area they hope to bolster with Will Vaulks linked with a move to Hillsborough.

We’ve broken down what we know so far to examine whether it is likely to happen…

What do we know so far?

BBC Radio Sheffield’s Andy Giddings reported earlier this week that the Vaulks is a Wednesday target and that the Yorkshire club have already held talks over a potential move.

The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent after Cardiff City confirmed that they would not be offering him a new contract and it is understood that he’d be open to stepping down to League One on the right terms.

Vaulks does have offers from elsewhere but Wednesday are said to be a genuine possibility, with Wales Online indicating he has an appreciation for the size and history of the Hillsborough outfit.

The midfielder had been linked with a move back to Rotherham United but it is believed the Millers are not an option as they cannot afford his wages.

Is it likely to happen?

There’s a great chance that Vaulks could be plying his trade for the Owls next season.

Cardiff releasing him has opened the door to a move to Hillsborough, it’s just about beating the competition now.

Wednesday have got the financial might to offer him good enough terms to tempt him down to League One and Vaulks should be a mainstay in the side if he makes the move.

There are said to be Championship teams keen but they may not be able to guarantee as important a role as Wednesday can offer.

On top of that, the chance to play a part in the side that brings a sleeping giant back like Wednesday back to the second tier is going to be hard to turn down.