Will Vaulks starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to face Swansea City this weekend

Cardiff City switched to a back four and put in a much improved performance against Reading last time out before the international break.

Mick McCarthy will probably stick to that formula ahead of the South Wales derby despite the 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Royals. There will be a lot of scrutiny over the former Republic of Ireland boss’ team selection as a Swansea City victory could spell the end of McCarthy’s tenure.

It will be an intense clash of styles at the Swansea.com Stadium with Russell Martin’s men looking to dominate possession where the Bluebirds will look to contain them. Cardiff’s best threat is from set pieces, it is their only source of goals from their last five games, and they will be comfortable sitting in, keeping it tight and playing for opportunities from free kicks and corners.

Here, we are predicting three alterations from the loss to Reading…

Sean Morrison comes in and takes the armband once more in the place of Curtis Nelson. Morrison and Aden Flint at centre back could be the Bluebirds’ main goal threats with the way their attacking process from open play has been trending.

Rubin Colwill may replace Sam Bowen, the wideman scored a brace at Nottingham Forest after the last international break and will be a household name in the Welsh capital if he can replicate that success on Sunday lunchtime.

Thirdly, Will Vaulks replaces Leandro Bacuna, the Curacao international is not a popular figure at the moment and Vaulks would strengthen the midfield contingent, which is set for a lot of running against the ball players of Flynn Downes and Matt Grimes.