The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been a hot topic within the footballing world this season and this leads to the question of whether it will be used in the upcoming Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

The League One and League Two play-off semi-finals begin this Friday night and the finals are being played on the 18-19th May at Wembley Stadium.

Date Fixture Division Kick-Off Time Venue 3rd May 2024 Barnsley vs Bolton Wanderers Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg 19:30 Oakwell 4th May 2024 Oxford United vs Peterborough United Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg 19:45 Kassam Stadium 6th May 2024 Crawley Town vs MK Dons Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg 15:00 Broadfield Stadium 6th May 2024 Crewe Alexandra vs Doncaster Rovers Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg 17:30 Mornflake Stadium 7th May 2024 Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg 20:00 Toughsheet Stadium 8th May 2024 Peterborough United vs Oxford United Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg 20:00 Weston Homes 9th May 2024 MK Dons vs Crawley Town Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg 20:00 Stadium MK 10th May 2024 Doncaster Rovers vs Crewe Alexandra Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg 20:00 Eco Power Stadium 18th May 2024 TBC vs TBC Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final 15:00 Wembley 19th May 2024 TBC vs TBC Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final 15:00 Wembley

VAR use in League One and League Two play-offs (semi and finals)

VAR will not be used in the semi-finals as the grounds that are being used within League One and League Two do not have the technology installed, as VAR is not used within the regular season, which makes it impossible for it to be used.

In the finals, VAR will most likely be used. The EFL has not yet announced if it will be used, but Wembley has the technology which will most likely lead to its use. VAR has been used in the past two play-off finals in League One and League Two that have been played at Wembley.

Last year the EFL came out with a statement on the 12th May that VAR would be used in all the EFL play-off finals, so we would expect another statement around the same time this year confirming when and where it will be used.

Historic VAR use in play-offs

VAR was introduced for all EFL play-off final competitions in the 2021/22 season. Again, this was only applied to the finals as the grounds did not have the VAR technology installed within them for the semi-finals.

EFL on VAR use in play-offs

The EFL last year announced that VAR would be used on the 12th May, just after the semi-final ties. We can expect an announcement will most likely be made after this year's semi-finals on whether VAR will be used in this year's final.

As we await the EFL's confirmation on whether VAR will be used in the finals, we can refer to the EFL's 2023/24 handbook (Sky Bet EFL Play-Off Rules 2023/24), where it states in Section 2.7 - Use Of Technology:

"Where any venue at which a match is to be played has: a goal-line technology system installed; and or such equipment as is necessary to enable the use of assistant referees, in compliance with the Laws of the Game, The League shall be entitled to determine whether any such system(s) is to be used, and its decision shall be final."

As we know, Wembley has the technology to support VAR and, should the EFL give the technology the green-light, we can expect to see it in use on the 18-19th May.