‘Will undoubtedly play his part’ – Watford secure promotion: What next for Troy Deeney? The verdict

Xisco Munoz will now be casting one eye on the summer after Watford sealed an immediate promotion back to the Premier League at the weekend.

It has been a wonderful campaign for the Hornets who have recovered well since they were relegated from the top-flight last season.

The club kept the main bulk of their playing squad together, and that togetherness has helped them go back up at the first time of asking.

Troy Deeney remained at Watford in the summer amid interest from West Bromwich Albion, and has chipped in with a few crucial goals to help the Hornets in their bid for promotion.

Deeney has scored seven goals in 18 Championship appearances this term, but has been out injured since the beginning of February.

His contract is up at the end of the season and it remains to be seen what lies in store for the 32-year-old going forward. Here, we discuss what Watford should do…

Chris Thorpe

I think so yes, as he offers a lot more than just experience on the field of play.

He’s a leader and still has the talent to make an impact in the top flight despite his ageing legs.

There is potential for him to become a player coach for the Hornets and I think his influence in the dressing room would prove beneficial to Munoz.

I’d keep him for the time being as I don’t think it would cause the club any harm going forwards.

Phil Spencer

I certainly think that Troy Deeney should be offered a new contract with Watford.

It’s been a tough season for the attacker this term but there’s no doubting what he still has to offer the Hornets.

Deeney is the club’s talisman and so if he sticks around there’s no doubt that he’ll be a key figure both on and off the pitch.

Watford will need leaders next term and Deeney will certainly occupy that role.

Even if they only offer him a one-year deal, he will undoubtedly play his part.

Ben Wignall

Despite being injured for most of the season, I think that Deeney is worth having his contract extended for one more year.

He scored seven goals in 18 Championship outings before picking up his achilles injury, however all but one of those strikes were penalties and there’s a chance that Deeney may not be the same kind of player anymore after his most recent setback.

But he offers a lot of experience that Xisco may need to call upon next season, and let’s not forget Deeney scored 10 goals in 27 matches in Watford’s 2019/20 relegation season from the top flight which is a good record.

Providing the wages aren’t too expensive for a player that won’t be a regular starter, I’d definitely be looking at keeping Deeney around if I was a part of the Watford hierarchy.