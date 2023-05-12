The Championship play-offs are nearly upon us.

The regular season has been wrapped up - with champions Burnley and Sheffield United promoted to the Premier League - and the focus now shifts to the four teams set to battle it out to join them.

There has been no shortage of twists and turns in the Championship this season but the highest drama is usually saved for May and the play-offs, which conclude with the final at Wembley - famously worth nearly £200 million to the side that wins.

Who is in the Championship play-offs?

Luton Town and Middlesbrough were the first to book their places in the 2022/23 Championship play-offs.

After a dramatic final day, Coventry City and Sunderland were confirmed as the two teams joining them - beating out the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, and West Bromwich Albion.

The two-legged semi-finals will see third-place Luton face sixth-place Sunderland and fourth-place Middlesbrough take on Coventry for a place in the final at Wembley at the end of the month.

The dates for the two-legged Championship play-off semi-finals are as follows:

Sunderland v Luton Town at the Stadium of Light - Saturday 13 May 2023 at 5:30pm

Coventry City v Middlesbrough at the Coventry Building Society Arena - Sunday 14 May 2023 at 12pm

Luton Town v Sunderland at Kenilworth Road - Tuesday 16 May 2023 at 8pm

Middlesbrough v Coventry City at the Riverside - Wednesday 17 May 2023 at 8pm

The Championship play-off final will be played at Wembley on Saturday 27 May at 4:45pm

Will there be VAR in the 2023 Championship play-off final?

Yes, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used in the 2023 Championship play-off final.

VAR was first introduced for last season's Championship play-off final between and the EFL have now confirmed that it will be used again this year.

It will also be used in both the League One and League Two play-off finals for the first time this season. Match officials for all three finals will be announced in due course.

The news has drawn a mixed response from supporters after the VAR controversy in the 2021/22 Championship play-off final between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town.

Forest ran out 1-0 winners and were promoted to the Premier League as a result but the Terriers were left feeling aggrieved after having two penalty appeals, for challenges on Harry Toffolo and Lewis O'Brien, turned down.