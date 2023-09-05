The 2023/24 Championship season is in full swing and has continued to be one of the most unpredictable leagues in football.

The Championship is now five games into the new season, and already there have been twists and turns.

As ever, there are going to be more surprises along the way in the Championship, but one factor that won’t contribute to the Championship this season is VAR.

The video assistant referee is now in most top European leagues, including the Premier League, and as we see in that league, there is controversy every weekend over decisions that are being made.

VAR has yet to be filtered into the Championship, but here at Football League World, we have looked to see if the technology will ever be used in the league.

Will the EFL Championship ever have VAR?

Elland Road will host Championship football next season.

VAR has been a technology that has been around for a few years now, as it was something that was designed to make football better.

The technology was tested in numerous settings, and it has now become part and parcel of top-flight football in England and abroad.

It has been designed to help the on-field referee and his assistants out, as for a long time they have been given abuse and criticism for wrong decisions made.

As mentioned, the video assistant referee is being used in most leagues now, but one league where it isn’t is the Championship.

It has been reported that one of the factors as to why it isn’t used in the Championship is because of its cost and the fact it is “too expensive".

While it was also revealed by the EFL that they have no plans to fast track the introduction of VAR, after the referee’s came under strong criticism last season from managers, which include Bristol City’s Nigel Pearson.

So, it seems that while it is still an option, the introduction looks a long way away, as the costs seems too much at this stage. But there is said to be cheaper options being looked at for the Championship.

Has VAR ever been used in the EFL Championship?

Championship teams may be aware of what it is like to play with VAR in use, as the FA Cup uses the technology at Premier League grounds.

But while the technology hasn’t been used in a Championship league game, it has been used in the competition.

In the 2021/22 season, VAR was introduced in the Championship, League One and League Two play-off finals at Wembley.

This was the first time it was used in the play-off finals, and it was used again last season, as the EFL wanted there to be no controversy when it came to the biggest games in the EFL calendar.

So, while the technology may not be used in the Championship anytime soon, it will continue to be used in the play-off finals at Wembley.

Should VAR be used in the EFL Championship?

This is something that will have many fans on the fence, as some will be crying out for it to be introduced while others will prefer the game as it is now.

The problem is that the Premier League has had it for a number of seasons, and it still isn’t perfect, and decisions are being made for the right and wrong reasons.

So while fans argue that it can help the game, you can look at the Premier League and wonder if that competition has improved much since the technology has been introduced.

Like with most new things, football fans are against the idea, but maybe with a few trails and improvements in certain areas, it could help the Championship grow. We hope if it were to arrive, it wouldn’t take the excitement away.