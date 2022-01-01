‘Will tear up the league’ – These Swansea City fans react as transfer confirmed

Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker has joined Lincoln City on loan for the rest of the season.

Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker has joined Lincoln City on loan for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, subject to international clearance. 👉 https://t.co/ZdSOjrUNs3 pic.twitter.com/ZcypHRlZOq — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 1, 2022

The 20-year-old joined the Welsh side in the winter window last year and he has gone on to make 18 league appearances in that period, scoring one goal.

Whittaker has found game time hard to come by this season, with Russell Martin rarely using the forward who sometimes fails to make the matchday squad.

Therefore, a temporary switch was seen as the ideal next step for his development and it was confirmed today that he will join the Imps, with Michael Appleton known as a good coach for improving younger players.

With that in mind, most Swansea fans are pleased with the news, as they feel Whittaker can really benefit from playing regularly for the rest of the season before trying to win a place in Martin’s squad for the 2022/23 season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Will tear up the league — kai (@kai05080346) January 1, 2022

Good luck Morgan go smash it and prove you deserve a chance here — Damien Carter (@Swansdc11) January 1, 2022

Shame as he's better than Cullen — Dan yeoman (@Ibanez_shreds) January 1, 2022

Good luck Morgan shame you didn’t get many chances here despite many wanting you to play, go and smash it! — SwanseaJack 🦢 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@AbertaweJack27) January 1, 2022

How cullen gets a shirt on for us and then this one gets shifted out on loan blows my mjnd. https://t.co/Sge4eUabMb — Niall Crocker (@CrockerNiall) January 1, 2022

Whittaker goes but Cullen stays? Makes no sense. https://t.co/NkvIGrmaAo — Dan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DI93_) January 1, 2022

Brilliant signing for them. He’s got lots of talent no doubt he’ll impress. Good luck Morgan 🦢 https://t.co/HACpVzeT1K — James 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JamesSCFC_) January 1, 2022