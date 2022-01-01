Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Will tear up the league’ – These Swansea City fans react as transfer confirmed

Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker has joined Lincoln City on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old joined the Welsh side in the winter window last year and he has gone on to make 18 league appearances in that period, scoring one goal.

Whittaker has found game time hard to come by this season, with Russell Martin rarely using the forward who sometimes fails to make the matchday squad.

Therefore, a temporary switch was seen as the ideal next step for his development and it was confirmed today that he will join the Imps, with Michael Appleton known as a good coach for improving younger players.

With that in mind, most Swansea fans are pleased with the news, as they feel Whittaker can really benefit from playing regularly for the rest of the season before trying to win a place in Martin’s squad for the 2022/23 season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


