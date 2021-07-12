Will Swan sends message to Nottingham Forest fans after ensuring perfect pre-season start

Nottingham Forest began pre-season with a win over Alfreton Town at the Impact Arena on Saturday afternoon.

A strong side took to the pitch for the opening 45 minutes, and returning youngster Brennan Johnson opened the scoring on 18 minutes after being played through on goal.

The likes of Joao Carvalho and Nuno da Costa took to the field in the second half, and the latter played a part in the Reds’ winning goal after Alfreton managed to find an equaliser.

He slipped in Will Swan, who found a late winner for the Reds and made it a perfect start to pre-season for Chris Hughton’s side.

It remains to be seen what lies in store for Swan this season, after the young forward made his first-team debut under Hughton last season due to a lack of depth up top.

Swan, who signed a new deal last term, spent the second half of last season on loan at Port Vale, scoring only one goal in 10 appearances.

The 20-year-old has since taken to Instagram to express his delight at grabbing a goal and having the Forest fans back in attendance.

The Verdict

Swan needs to benefit from another loan move away this season.

A full season of regular first-team football could get the best out of him and really help aid his development.

He’s got plenty of potential and is highly regarded by those at the City Ground, including the likes of Andy Reid.