‘Will strengthen our defence massively’ – These Sunderland fans react to player news

Bailey Wright is back in Sunderland training and Black Cats fans have taken to Twitter to share their happiness at the news.

The men from Wearside are in League One for a third year in 2020/21 and will be hoping that this season coming is the one that sees them get back into the Championship.

Certainly, they’ll be aiming for a good start once the fixtures are announced, whilst pre-season preparations are already well underway.

And, among them, Wright is back in training with the club with the defender looking to help them earn promotion and call upon his vast experience in the EFL.

Indeed, it looks as though fans of the club are expecting him to have a positive impact, with plenty of excitement greeting the news on Twitter.

Let’s take a look at what has been said now:

So glad he choose to come back will strengthen our defense massively — lee ferdinando (@dumboVI) August 12, 2020

Things you love to see : — SAFC_fans_1879 (@1879Fans) August 12, 2020

Hopefully, our new captain. — Malcolm Bosanko (@Boshanko) August 12, 2020

Wright is back in training, then, and will be looking to get a full pre-season in to be ready for the new campaign.