Will Storey, an entrepreneur, has expressed his interest in purchasing Reading FC and claims to have a binding contract with Mike Ashley, who is also linked to the club.

Storey's bid for the club could be worth up to £50m and includes the stadium and training ground.

Reading FC is currently facing financial and performance struggles under controversial owner Dai Yongge, with the possibility of being relegated to League Two if a takeover is not secured soon.

Entrepreneur Will Storey has spoken out as Mike Ashley Reading FC rumours swirl.

Will Storey shared his thoughts via X as Mike Ashley is being heavily linked with Reading as two Frasers Group helicopters have landed outside the Select Car Leasing stadium, with Frasers Group owned by Ashley.

In an X post, Will Storey said: "I have a binding contract Mike" in response to the rumours of Ashley's interest in the Berkshire club.

Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire ahead of the Royals' defeat to Portsmouth, Storey said he believed he was in pole position to purchase the club.

His X post appears to reiterate this in no uncertain terms.

Who is Will Storey?

Will Storey is an entrepeneur and founder of energy drink company Rich Energy.

He is from Richmond upon Thames.

Rich Energy were once a sponsor of Formula One racing team Haas.

He is also the founder of Wolf Data Systems who are a technology equipment and services company.

How much is Storey bidding for the club?

According to The Mirror among others, Storey's bid to buy the club could be up to £50m.

Of course, any prospective owner is subject to the checks and balances as set out by the EFL's Owner's and Director's test which aims to identify whether bidders are 'fit and proper.'

According to The Athletic, Storey's prospective agreement includes the stadium as well as the club's training ground Bearwood Park.

What is happening at Reading?

Reading are in a precarious position as a football club amid the ongoing ownership of controversial figure Dai Yongge.

Yongge's financial mismanagement of the club has lead to several points deductions.

Ahead of their clash with table toppers Portsmouth, Reading FC fans staged a protest against their club's owner.

The Royals did take an initial 2-0 lead but were soon pegged back.

Eventually, they were defeated 3-2 in a match which is unlikely to have lightened the mood of an unhappy fanbase.

The club are still weighed down by unpaid tax bills meanwhile monthly pay packets are no certainty to players and other club staff during these turbulent times.

Following Saturday's defeat at the hands of Portsmouth, the Royals now sit rock bottom of League One and eight points adrift of Northampton who sit just above the bottom four.

If continued, Reading's slump could send the club down to League Two.

In order to avoid this fate, a takeover of the club must be made as soon as possible. The club are also under a current transfer embargo rubbing further salt into their wounds.

In their next fixture, Reading FC take on MK Dons in an FA Cup tie.

The early stages of the FA Cup usually bring a period of joy and excitement to League Two, League One and non-League fans alike but this year's first round tie is unlikely to be met with enthusiasm by those of a Reading persuasion.

Both Northampton Town and Wigan Athletic are playing on Tuesday night meaning that by midweek, the Royals could be as many as 11 points adrift of safety.