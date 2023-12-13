Highlights Reims head coach Will Still is considering taking up the managerial role at Sunderland after positive talks with the club.

Still has earned praise for his work at Reims, leading the team to an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1 last year.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus hopes to show ambition by making a big name appointment before the turn of the year, with Still being seen as a rising young coach in football.

Will Still is believed to be seriously considering taking up the managerial role at Sunderland.

According to the Guardian, the Reims head coach has held positive talks with the Championship club in their search for Tony Mowbray’s replacement.

Still has emerged as a front-running candidate following the 60-year-old’s departure earlier this month.

The Black Cats are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season, with the team in the mix in the play-off places.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is hoping to show the club’s ambition by making a big name appointment as manager before the turn of the year.

Will Still Sunderland stance

Still has earned a lot of plaudits for his work in France with Reims, having led the team to an eighth place finish in Ligue 1 last year.

They are currently eighth place again, with the team performing above their resources to battle for European qualification places.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus held talks with the 31-year-old about the managerial vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

It is understood that Still is considering taking the offer despite working in the French top flight.

However, no decision has yet been made by the young coach.

Reports in Belgium have suggested that a disagreement has emerged between both parties regarding transfer recruitment.

But it remains to be seen whether this is a stumbling block that can be overcome, or if this will scupper any chances of a deal.

Still is seen as one of the fastest-rising young coaches in football, so it would be a real coup to bring him into the fold in place of Mowbray.

The former Sunderland manager earned a lot of praise for his work with the club during his 15 months in charge.

Yet a run that saw the team win just two of their last nine saw him lose his position at the start of December.

Sunderland league position

Wins against West Brom and Leeds United under interim manager Mike Dodds has seen the team rise back into the play-off places.

The Wearside outfit is currently sixth in the Championship table, one point clear of seventh place Preston North End.

A 78th minute strike from Jobe Bellingham on Tuesday evening earned Sunderland a big win over their promotion rivals Leeds at the Stadium of Light.

The gap between the two clubs is now eight points as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

Next up for Dodds’ side is an away trip to face Bristol City on 16 December.

Still’s potential impact at Sunderland

Still has earned a very positive reputation for his approach to Reims.

He would be a really exciting arrival for the Black Cats, and it is a sign of their ambition that they believe they can tempt him into making the switch.

While sacking Mowbray was a risky decision given how well he had done, and how well liked he was among supporters, this could prove a worthwhile decision if Still is appointed.

The 31-year-old has a lot of potential as a coach, and could lead the team back to the Premier League.