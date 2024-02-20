Sunderland are once again searching for a new manager after the decision to part ways with Michael Beale.

The 43-year-old lasted just nine weeks in charge, overseeing 12 games, but the Black Cats have already opted to make a change after consecutive defeats in their last two games.

Beale proved an unpopular appointment among the supporters - a major contrast to well-liked previous boss Tony Mowbray.

The process to hire Beale saw several preferred candidates fall through, including Reims manager Will Still.

The Wearside outfit had pursued Still but were reportedly unable to find a financial agreement to bring him to the Stadium of Light.

The Ligue 1 side sit eighth in the table and are fighting for European qualification, so it remains to be seen whether he could be tempted to Wearside in future while it's unclear whether the Black Cats will reignite their interest.

Here we look at the contract situation surrounding Still amid potential interest from Sunderland…

Will Still’s Reims contract length

Mike Dodds has once again been appointed as interim head coach in place of Beale, but if Sunderland are to hire a longer-term option in the summer, then Still could be the man for the job.

He has earned a lot of plaudits for his work in French football, taking Reims to 11th in the table last year.

The 31-year-old took charge on a permanent basis in 2022 having initially been appointed interim manager after Oscar Garcia’s sacking, previously working under the Spaniard as his assistant.

He has a contract with the French club until the summer of 2025, meaning compensation will need to be agreed upon with Reims in order to bring him to the Black Cats now.

Sunderland are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this year, so may feel the need to bring a new head coach in for the last 13 games of the term.

The gap to the play-off places is four points following two defeats in their last two fixtures.

Will Still’s contract clause

It was reported late last year, amid Sunderland’s initial search for his appointment, that Still has a clause in his deal that could let him leave the club a year early.

It has been claimed that compensation would still need to be agreed with Reims in order to let the young, upcoming coach go.

However, that fee is considered to be lower than what Reims would demand if he were to depart right now.

With Dodds placed in charge until the summer, this could open the door for Still's arrival later this year.

Dodds was praised for his work as interim head coach earlier in the season following Mowbray’s departure.

He oversaw two wins from two, beating promotion rivals West Brom and Leeds United.

Those results have given the club the confidence it needs to stick with the coach until the end of the campaign, which means Still could join in the summer for the lower compensation fee, pending any agreement.

However, it is still unclear if that is the club’s plan, with the Wearside club now having the time to mull over their decision untl the end of the campaign.