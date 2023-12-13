Highlights Will Still dismisses rumors of becoming Sunderland head coach, saying not to believe everything you read.

Will Still has cooled talk he could become the next Sunderland head coach, as he insists you ‘shouldn’t believe everything you read’.

Sunderland interested in Reims boss Will Still

The 31-year-old has developed a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in Europe after the work he has done with Reims in the past 14 months.

After initially joining as assistant, Still was named as caretaker following Oscar Garcia’s exit, and an unbeaten run saw him land the job on a permanent basis, even though he didn’t have the UEFA Pro License that was required, which meant the Ligue 1 side were fined every time he was in charge.

That issue is now resolved, and Still continues to impress in France, with Reims currently eighth in the top-flight.

His management style has caught the eye of Sunderland, and it’s been revealed in the past few days that he is a prime target for the Black Cats as they search for Tony Mowbray’s successor.

Will Still discusses Sunderland job

There have been constant updates on the situation, with some suggesting that Still has had positive talks with the club, and others indicating that he plans to stay in his current role.

However, speaking to France Info, Still didn’t give much away, as he finally responded to all the noise surrounding his future.

“You shouldn’t believe everything you read in the press.”

Of course, this can be interpreted in different ways, but it appears to play down the idea that he could be off to join Sunderland imminently.

Will Still would fit the bill for Sunderland

You can understand why Sunderland are pursuing Still, and if they could convince him to move to Wearside it would be a massive coup for the club.

As mentioned, his work with Reims has been outstanding, and even prior to that he had impressed in short spells as a head coach in Belgium, with Lierse and Beerschot. So, this is a coach on the rise, and he will be attracting attention from clubs across Europe, but the Black Cats are trying to pounce first.

Crucially, he would also build on the fine work that Mowbray did at the Stadium of Light.

Still encourages fast, attacking football, and his background in the game suggests he would be capable of improving what is a talented squad at Sunderland.

Mike Dodds buys the Sunderland hierarchy time

Making an appointment mid-season is always tricky, and if Still wants time to think about the job, or they look elsewhere, it’s going to be a drawn out process, at a time when the games come thick and fast.

However, Mike Dodds has shown the club are in capable hands at the moment, after overseeing two huge wins against West Brom and Leeds United.

In those games, the ex-Birmingham academy coach showed an excellent tactical understanding, and it’s clear the players are on board with what he wants.

So, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will know that he doesn’t need to rush this appointment, and if he continues to get results, Dodds could become a serious contender himself.