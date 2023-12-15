Despite Mike Dodds winning two matches on the spin as their interim manager, Sunderland are still expected to pursue an outside appointment as Tony Mowbray's successor.

The 60-year-old was sacked last Monday and it will soon be the two-week mark when it comes to the search for his replacement, and there are only a handful of names that are being seriously linked with the job.

Alan Nixon revealed via Patreon on Thursday that Sunderland's leading candidate will take in their match against Bristol City at Ashton Gate this weekend, and that will give an insight into who is likely to be appointed at the Stadium of Light.

At this point though, that doesn't appear to be the highly-rated English-Belgian coach Will Still.

Will Still's Instagram post suggests Sunderland rumours are 'paper talk'

Still didn't have much to say earlier in the week regarding his name being linked to Sunderland, but he has now seemingly further addressed what has been going on.

Posting on his official Instagram account, Still has appeared to use emojis to indicate that any speculation linking him to the Black Cats is merely paper talk, and that he is purely focused on this coming Saturday, where his Reims side will go on the road and travel north to face RC Lens.

It isn't the first time that Still has actually addressed Sunderland though, as he was asked about it by a journalist earlier in the week at a training session, where he said: "You shouldn't believe everything you read in the press."

Still also confirmed that whilst he was in England on Monday as reported, it was not for talks with the Wearsiders but instead to see his girlfriend, quashing the claims that he has met with key figures of the Black Cats.

It appears very unlikely that Still is going to be the next manager of Sunderland based on what he has said and he has claimed that he will be at Reims until at least the end of the 2023-24 season, so it looks like Dreyfus will have to move on to other targets.

Thelin could be Sunderland's man after apparent Still snub

All of Still's words and actions suggests that he has no intentions of leaving France behind, so Sunderland must now move on and look at their other options.

Kim Hellberg, a 35-year-old Swedish coach, was one of the other names that has been spoken to, but confirmation came through on Thursday of his appointment at Hammarby - the club that Marti Cifuentes left behind to take on the Queens Park Rangers job.

It appears that the Black Cats are still looking to the Scandinavian country though as reports emerged of talks with Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin.

The 45-year-old, who guided his club to a second-placed finish in the Allsvenskan for the 2023 season, and other reports from Sweden suggest that he is up for the job if it is offered to him.

Should Thelin be pictured watching on at Ashton Gate this weekend then it will be a clear indication that Sunderland are closing in on their preferred target, but it will be disappointing to some no doubt that it won't be Still.