Highlights Swansea City have contacted Will Still, currently the manager of Reims, for their vacant head coach role.

Still has received interest from several other clubs, but he mentioned that his next club will most likely be in England.

It would be a surprise if Still joined Swansea, considering their league position and his current success with Reims.

Still is currently manager of Reims, who find themselves in eighth place in Ligue 1. The 30-year-old Belgian-English manager made headlines worldwide last season after leading the French side on a 17-game unbeaten streak, all whilst the club were being fined £22,000 a game due to Still not having a UEFA Pro Licence.

He's continued his good work this season, and his Reims side are just five points off Brest in fourth place in the Champions League qualification spots.

Swansea City's interest in Will Still

In an interview with Belgian football outlet Voetbal Primeur, Still spoke of the interest he's received from a number of clubs in recent times.

He said, "Isn't that (interest from other clubs) normal in the football world?

"Sunderland were definitely not the first club that showed concrete interest in me. Since the start of this season, Stoke, Swansea, Lyon, Rennes and a lot of other clubs have contacted me.

"My next club will most likely be in England. That's what I have in mind."

It looked as if Still was going to join Sunderland after the club sacked Tony Mowbray, but they instead appointed Micheal Beale. It appears an ambitious move by Swansea to approach a manager doing so well in a top European league, but the club are obviously keen to get this appointment right after Micheal Duff's disappointing tenure.

Swansea sacked Micheal Duff nearly three weeks ago, and they appear no closer to appointing a permanent manager.

Chairman Andy Coleman told Swansea's official website that caretaker boss Alan Sheehan would be in charge for the weekend's fixture with Preston, and the Boxing Day clash with Southampton.

It would be a shock if a manager of Will Still's calibre joined Swansea, but it at least shows some ambition from the Welsh club who are currently just five points off the relegation zone

Still would undoubtedly be a great appointment if he was to join Swansea and would give everyone at the club a huge boost. The club are currently sleepwalking into a relegation battle, and the next managerial appointment is the club's biggest in many a year.

Will Still unlikely to join Swansea City

Given Swansea's league position and Still's reputation, it's highly unlikely that he'd leave a club fighting to reach the Champions League for a club potentially battling Championship relegation.

All Still gave away was that a number of clubs, including Swansea had approached him. He did not clarify whether he was interested in the role or not.

Never say never, as Still has previously stated he would like to manage in England next, but the likelihood of Swansea City appointing Will Still seems slim in this case.