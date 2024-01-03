Highlights Paul Heckingbottom and Will Still are potential candidates for the Birmingham City managerial role.

Paul Heckingbottom and Reims manager Will Still are both under consideration to become Birmingham City's next boss, according to The Sun.

Blues are currently on the prowl for a new manager following Wayne Rooney's sacking, with the former Manchester United striker's departure being confirmed yesterday.

This dismissal came after a horrific set of results, with the 38-year-old winning just two of his 15 games in charge at St Andrew's.

Birmingham's win at Cardiff City in mid-December had to be a turning point for Rooney, but it proved to be anything but with the Midlands outfit going winless after that until his sacking, leaving the club in a potential relegation scrap.

Rooney was under pressure straight away with the decision to sack John Eustace for the former England international proving to be a very unpopular decision.

And he wasn't helped by a very difficult set of fixtures in his opening five league games, with these matches setting the tone for the remainder of his spell in the Midlands.

Leaving his position at DC United to take up the top job at St Andrew's, this move has proved to be disastrous for both him and the Championship side, and this has meant Blues already need to find a replacement for him.

New names in the Birmingham City managerial race

Plenty of candidates are in the race at this point, with former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper believed to be high up their list.

However, they feel a move for the Welshman could be out of reach and they have seemingly lined up some other candidates because of this.

Heckingbottom is one candidate, with the former Sheffield United manager guiding the Blades to the Premier League at the end of last season but failing to build on that in the top flight.

However, he was always going to face a challenge in his quest to keep the South Yorkshire side afloat in the top tier.

Still, meanwhile, is still in a job with the former Preston North End coach currently in charge of Ligue 1 outfit Reims.

He has become a meme on social media - but is a very talented coach who has been linked with a number of jobs in England this season.

Paul Heckingbottom and Will Still could both be suitable for the Birmingham City managerial role

Heckingbottom has a second-tier promotion on his CV and although promotion isn't the aim this term, that just shows how successful he can be at this level.

He would probably give Blues a real boost - and he has been a success at a number of clubs.

His promotion at United wasn't a one-off, he's clearly a talented boss.

Still is also a talented boss - and should be commended for his work at Reims.

Already thriving as a manager at the top level in France, he would surely be an asset at St Andrew's as well.