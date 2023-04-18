Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City will both be desperate to claim a victory tomorrow when they face each other in the Championship.

Rovers would have been hoping to get back to winning ways last weekend in their showdown with Hull City after rescuing a point in the closing stages of their clash with Huddersfield Town.

However, despite having 62% of the ball and recording 14 shots, Blackburn were unable to break down the Tigers as this particular fixture ended in a stalemate.

With five games left to play this season, Rovers know that they will need to step up their performance levels in order to claim a place in the play-offs.

As for Coventry, they will move above Blackburn in the league standings tomorrow if they secure all three points on their travels.

The Sky Blues will enter this fixture brimming with confidence following their 3-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

A brace from Viktor Gyokeres and a goal from Gustavo Hamer allowed Coventry to move within a point of Blackburn.

What is David Prutton's prediction for Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City?

Ahead of Wednesday's game, EFL expert David Prutton has revealed that he believes that Coventry will beat Blackburn 2-1 at Ewood Park.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton said: "What a huge game this is.

"Two sides vying for the play-offs, both punching above their weight to be where they are.

" At this stage of the season it is this type of game that can define who gets there.

"Blackburn aren’t in great form.

"It is four without a win for them and they had a frustrating draw at home to Hull last time out.

"Coventry looked bang on song at QPR, and that should give them some confidence.

"I think the Sky Blues will sneak it."

Will Prutton's prediction for Blackburn vs Coventry turn out to be correct?

Whereas Coventry's supporters will be delighted if this prediction turns out to be correct, Blackburn's players will be determined to produce a positive performance in front of their fans tomorrow.

Providing that both teams demonstrate a willingness to attack, this particular fixture may turn out to be an enthralling affair.

Both teams possess players who are capable of producing game-defining moments.

While Blackburn will be hoping that top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz is firing on all cylinders, Coventry could secure a crucial victory if Gyokeres produces yet another superb display as he has been directly involved in 29 league goals this season.