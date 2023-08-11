The future of Will Smallbone at Southampton is currently uncertain.

The Ireland international earned praise for his performance in a deeper role in the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday during the opening weekend of the new season.

Smallbone spent last season out on loan with Stoke City, where he was an important part of Alex Neil’s side.

He has struggled for game time at Southampton in recent years, with injuries hampering his progress.

What is the latest news surrounding Will Smallbone’s Southampton future?

But he now looks to have cemented himself as an important part of Russell Martin’s plans at St. Mary’s.

However, transfer interest from elsewhere could cut those plans short, with an exit from the south coast club by 1 September possible.

Here we look at the latest headline surrounding Smallbone amid speculation over his future in Hampshire…

Sheffield United interest

Sheffield United have shown an interest in signing the 23-year-old this summer.

The Blades are looking to improve their first team squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side has lost Sander Berge to Burnley, with the Norwegian proving a crucial part of their promotion season.

His absence will be a big blow to the club’s chances of fighting for survival, but they have turned their attention to the Southampton midfielder as a potential replacement.

A £7 million bid has reportedly been lodged by the Premier League side as they push to sign him ahead of the new season getting underway this weekend.

However, that offer has been rejected by the Saints, who are hoping to keep hold of the Irishman.

According to Football Transfers, this will not signal the end of the Blades’ pursuit of the player.

Heckingbottom’s side are weighing up an improved offer in their attempts to persuade Smallbone to make the switch to the top flight.

It’s understood that personal terms won’t be an issue, indicating that Smallbone is interested in making the switch to Bramall Lane this summer.

Are there other clubs interested in signing Will Smallbone?

According to Football Transfers, there are multiple Premier League clubs monitoring his current situation.

Hull City and Stoke City are also said to be keen on making a move for the Southampton player, but it remains to be seen whether he could be convinced to make a move to another Championship side.

Bournemouth were also mentioned as a possible next destination for the midfielder, but the Cherries have yet to make a concrete offer for the player.

The Daily Mail have also reported that Luton Town and Nottingham Forest hold an interest in signing Smallbone.

However, it appears that Sheffield United are currently leading the way in the race for his signature.

Southampton have three weeks remaining in the window to come to a solution regarding the future of Smallbone.

The midfielder did not feature midweek in the Saints’ EFL Cup first round defeat to Gillingham.

Martin’s side were eliminated from the competition following a 3-1 loss to the League Two opposition.

Southampton return to Championship action this weekend with the the visit of Norwich City on Saturday.