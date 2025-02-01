Middlesbrough look set for a busy final few days of the winter transfer window.

Michael Carrick's side are firmly in contention for a play-off place this season, having missed out on a top-six finish last term.

Boro have been hard at work strengthening their squad in January, with Ryan Giles, George Edmundson, Morgan Whittaker and Mark Travers all making moves to the Riverside Stadium.

However, Middlesbrough still appear to have a few more pieces of business they would like to conclude before the window slams shut on 3 February, as the pressure is on Carrick from the Boro faithful to secure a play-off spot over the coming months.

But what areas of his squad may the Teessiders look to bolster? Who might be on their shopping list? Football League World takes a look at three realistic last-minute deals Middlesbrough could complete this winter.

Will Smallbone - Southampton

In the absence of summer signing Aidan Morris - who suffered a knee injury in early November, Middlesbrough's central midfield became a real weak point in Carrick's side.

The partnership of Dan Barlaser and Hayden Hackney just wasn't working, with poor ball retention, tempo, energy and bite costing Boro significantly over the festive period.

So, despite Morris now being back to full fitness and in the starting lineup, the last couple of months appears to have highlighted a strength in depth issue in Carrick's engine room, and as such, the Teessiders are understood to be searching for a new recruit in that department.

Glen Kamara had long been touted as a target for Middlesbrough this month, but with interest from Saudi Arabia arriving for the Finland international, that looks to have killed off any chance of a move to the Riverside Stadium for the Rennes midfielder.

Boro are said to only be in the market for a player who would instantly improve their squad - Southampton's Will Smallbone would certainly do that. The 24-year-old has seen his chances limited at St. Mary's this season, having missed a number of weeks through injury.

Returning to fitness at the beginning of January, the Republic of Ireland international seems to be a fair way down the pecking order in Ivan Juric's midfield, and with the arrival of Albert Grønbæk only adding further competition in the middle of Saints' midfield, Smallbone could find regular minutes tough to come by for the rest of the season.

Will Smallbone's Championship stats - per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists Pass accuracy Tackles won 23/24 Southampton 43 6 3 89.7% 69.4% 22/23 Stoke City 43 3 5 77.2% 61.3%

At 24, he's at the stage of his career where playing regular football is key, and so a loan move to the Championship for the remainder of the campaign could be of great interest.

A move to Middlesbrough would see him link-up with a number of his national team comrades, in a division that he's proven himself to be a quality player in over recent seasons with Southampton and Stoke City respectively.

Smallbone is an athletic, powerful, ball-carrying central midfielder, who has shown a real eye for goal, whether that be through long-ranged strikes, or with expertly timed runs into the box to get on the end of crosses and cut-backs.

Josh Acheampong - Chelsea

With Matt Clarke departing for Derby County, and some performance and injury-related problems at right-back, a player who can operate both in the centre of defence and on the flank would be an ideal addition to Carrick's squad before the deadline.

Chelsea's teenage starlet Josh Acheampong is exactly that type of defender. Typically deployed at right-back, but also comfortable as a centre-back, the 18-year-old is very highly-rated at Stamford Bridge.

An England youth international, Acheampong has made a handful of first-team appearances in Enzo Maresca's side so far this season, with the majority of them arriving in either the League Cup or the UEFA Conference League respectively.

However, with Reece James and Malo Gusto for company at right-back, as well as a number of more experienced players ahead of him at centre-back, he may have to wait a little while longer for his true breakthrough into Chelsea's starting lineup.

In the meantime, heading out on loan to the Championship for a couple of months could be a fantastic opportunity for the defender to gain some valuable senior experience in a tough and competitive league.

Acheampong's profile certainly matches what Carrick looks for in a full-back too. He's a superb athlete despite standing at around 6'3" tall, and has no issue getting up and down the flank for a full 90 minutes.

He also looks to have bags of ability with the ball at his feet, performing technical traits such as dribbling and passing to a high standard given his age and relative lack of experience.

Acheampong looks like a player who would relish the physical nature of the Championship, whilst also possessing a skill level that could be a cut above in the second tier.

If Chelsea are willing to send him out on loan for the remainder of the season, Middlesbrough should absolutely throw their hat into the ring.