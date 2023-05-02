Stoke City's on-loan midfielder Will Smallbone says he would like to stay at parent club Southampton next season.

Smallbone joined the Potters on loan from the Saints in July and he has been a regular this campaign, scoring three goals and registering five assists in 45 appearances, featuring in all but two league games.

The 23-year-old has been one of the positives in a disappointing season for the club, with Alex Neil's side currently sitting 16th in the Championship table.

Neil has been full of praise for Smallbone's performances at the bet365 Stadium.

"He’s a good all-round player. His understanding of the game for such a young player is excellent, his legs are frightening in terms of getting around the pitch," Neil told Stoke on Trent Live in March.

"The one thing we’ve spoken to him about and sat down to study videos is being effective in the final third, picking the final pass and making sure you land in the right areas to get shots at goal. In the last month that element of his game has improved drastically. He’s certainly moving in the right direction. He's been a good signing for us."

But his long-term future remains unclear, with Ralph Hasenhuttl, who loaned Smallbone out in the summer, since departing St Mary's, while the Saints' Premier League status is looking increasingly precarious.

Ruben Selles' men currently sit bottom of the top flight, six points from safety with just four games remaining and relegation could potentially open the door for Smallbone.

What did Will Smallbone say about his future?

Smallbone has been with the Saints since he was eight years old and he admitted that he would love to stay with his parent club next season.

"I feel more than ready," Smallbone told The Athletic.

"Hopefully, they don’t go down but if the worst did happen, me and Nathan (Tella, who has helped Burnley win the second tier title this season on loan) having good, different, Championship experiences could potentially be a big help.

"I’d be lying if I didn’t say I wanted to go back to Southampton. It’s been my dream ever since the age of eight.

"When I joined, to come through the academy and play for the first team. I achieved that, but not to the extent of what I wanted.

"This year has been a reset and helped me to find myself as a player and give myself the best opportunity going back to Southampton, whoever or whatever is there. But we’ll see in pre-season what the story is."

Does Will Smallbone have a future at Southampton?

With the Saints' relegation looking inevitable, it is likely Smallbone will have a future at St Mary's.

As he points out himself, his experiences for the Potters this season in the Championship could force him into contention with his parent club and he will be a useful asset for them having impressed during his temporary spell away.

There is uncertainty over Selles' future as manager, but Smallbone has made clear his determination to play for the Saints clear and whoever is in charge next season should at least give him an opportunity.

The Potters would surely be keen to bring Smallbone back next season and would be front of the queue if he is allowed to depart, but it seems unlikely he will be returning to the Potteries at this point.