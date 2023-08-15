Highlights Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, putting a dent in manager Russell Martin's promotion hopes.

Smallbone's impressive loan spell at Stoke City and Southampton's relegation to the Championship earned him a chance to shine for the Saints, but his injury has disrupted his progress.

The original prognosis of a few weeks has been updated to several months, indicating a more serious injury than initially feared, leaving Southampton in need of a replacement midfield option.

Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone reportedly looks set to be out for months with an ankle injury sustained at the weekend.

The 23-year-old didn't quite get a look in for the Saints as they continued their Premier League run over the past couple of seasons and instead ended up on loan with Stoke City in the second tier where he excelled to put his name back on the map and earn caps for the Republic of Ireland.

That, timed with Southampton's relegation to the Championship, has seen Smallbone been given the chance to feature for the Saints as a key performer.

But just two weeks into the season, the 23-year-old already faces time out on the sidelines with an injury; and despite his recovery time initially being thought to be just a couple of weeks, it now appears that the Basingstoke-born man will be out for a few months - putting a dent in Russell Martin's promotion hopes.

Smallbone was injured towards the end of Southampton’s enthralling 4-4 draw against Norwich at the weekend and was replaced by fellow youngster Samuel Amo-Ameyaw after 87 minutes.

The original fears were that the midfield star would be out for a few weeks, which would already be a blow for the Saints given James Ward-Prowse’s recent move to West Ham and Romeo Lavia’s impending move to Chelsea, which is likely to go through before the weekend.

However, a report by TacticallyMatt on Twitter has suggested that Smallbone's injury is worse than first feared.

It has been claimed that he will now be out for a number of months, rather than weeks, in what is a huge blow to Martin's plans to take the Saints back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Who could Southampton replace Will Smallbone with?

As part of the deal that is set to take Ward-Prowse to the London Stadium, Flynn Downes is set to move the other way on a season-long loan after failing to break into the Hammers' first-team. The boyhood Iron only featured in 21 Premier League games last season, and with the arrivals of Edson Alvarez and Ward-Prowse alongside Tomas Soucek being issued with a four-year contract by David Moyes and the West Ham board, his playmaking abilities could align very well with Smallbone's qualities.

Of course, the likes of Joe Aribo, Carlos Alcaraz, Stuart Armstrong, and Shea Charles will drop into the midfield for the time being, and with Downes and Smallbone in the squad, that represents a strong engine room for Martin to utilise as the Saints aim to continue their unbeaten start to the season for quite some time.

What did Russell Martin say about Will Smallbone’s injury?

Speaking moments after the game vs Norwich, Martin admitted that Smallbone suffered quite a heavy injury.

He said: “Will has taken quite a heavy whack on his ankle so I hope he is okay because he has been great.

“He’s someone who has got a chance at this club he hasn’t had before, a chance to show how good he can be and I hope we scan it and it comes back positive.”