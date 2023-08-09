Highlights Sheffield United has reportedly bid for Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone as the Saints have not opened contract talks with him.

With James Ward-Prowse set for a move to West Ham, according to various reports, and Romeo Lavia still on the cusp of agreeing a move to Liverpool, it would be thought that the Saints couldn’t afford to lose any more of their midfield options - even with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Stuart Armstrong, Joe Aribo and Smallbone at the helm.

But with Sheffield United imminently losing star man Sander Berge to Premier League rivals Burnley, the Blades are in dire need of replenishing their ranks in the engine room - and, according to The Athletic, Smallbone has been named as an option to replace the outgoing Norwegian, with Paul Heckingbottom aiming to bolster his squad ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Crystal Palace.

What does the report state?

The report from The Athletic states that the Blades tabled a bid just short of £7million for Smallbone on Tuesday, with the Republic of Ireland man having endured a decent loan spell at Stoke City last season and coming into the Saints’ plans at the start of the current campaign.

His future at St. Mary’s remains to be seen, with his contract up next summer and any potential contract offer yet to be tabled for the 23-year-old.

What has been said about Will Smallbone?

Russell Martin couldn't hide his delight at bringing Smallbone into the first-team for the win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, as he started where Romeo Lavia usually would just in front of the defence. He said: “Will (Smallbone) put the rhythm in the team. He was amazingly clean technically and he helped out a lot defensively. He made a lot of interceptions today.

“He’s a really outstanding footballer and his performances so far have justified why I wanted to sign him at Swansea – so we must have got one right.

“He will play in different roles for us as well. He really is a gifted footballer with some good Championship experience after last season. I hope he enjoyed that tonight because I really enjoyed watching him.”

Meanwhile, Heckingbottom was adamant that whilst he was resigned to the departure of both Berge and Iliman Ndiaye, who joined Marseille earlier in the window in what the striker described as a dream £15million move, he knows the club must bring in targets - ones that he already told the Sheffield United board that he wants.

Heckingbottom told talkSPORT: “The timing of it, and the fact he's going; in my mind I'd prepared for both [Berge and Ndiaye] a long time ago and drawn up plans and presented them to the club, saying this is what needs to happen.

“The problem is that when you leave it this long, everything's changed in terms of your targets so that's always been moving. The club have been told, they know who we want to bring in and the sooner we do it, the better.”