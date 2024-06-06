Don Goodman does not expect any Leeds United players to try and force a move away from Elland Road this summer as they are committed to Daniel Farke's project.

The Whites' hopes of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking were dashed as they finished third in the Championship, before losing to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley.

Failure to seal promotion, coupled with the need to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), means Leeds will in all likelihood have to sacrifice at least one of their prized assets this summer.

And with the likes of Championship Player of the Year Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto set to be in high demand, suitors could soon be forming an orderly queue outside Elland Road.

But Goodman does not expect the duo, nor any of their teammates to force their way out of the club.

"I don’t think that’ll be the case," the Sky Sports pundit told MOT Leeds News when asked whether he thought some of the players will ask to leave after failing to clinch promotion.

“I think the players will respect the club, and they’ll respect Daniel Farke more than anything. He handled those situations incredibly well last year.

“I was really impressed by him. That’s why I’d give the job he’s done at Leeds an upgrade because he walked into a real mess.”

Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville's 2023-24 Championship stats, as per Transfermarkt Player Appearances Goals Assists Wilfried Gnonto 36 8 2 Crysencio Summerville 43 19 7

Wiflried Gnonto transfer saga explained

Last August, Gnonto handed in a transfer request in a bid to force a move to Everton after Leeds turned down four separate approaches from the Premier League club for the Italian international.

Gnonto subsequently asked to withdraw from the squad for the Carabao Cup fixture with Shrewsbury Town and Championship clashes with Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds, however, dismissed the 20-year-old's request and Gnonto eventually remained at Elland Road, scoring eight goals and registering two assists in 36 Championship appearances last term.

But his future at Leeds remains uncertain, and in April, Football Insider reported the Whites were likely to accept offers in the region of £30 million for the Italian star, who is under contract until the end of the 2027 season.

He could be joined out of the door by Summerville, who scored 19 goals and set up a further seven in 43 league appearances last term.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Dutchman, while The Mirror reported Crystal Palace were also monitoring the 22-year-old and The Athletic suggested Newcastle are keeping tabs on the player.

Meanwhile, German outlet Sportbild have claimed that Bayer Leverkusen are exploring the possibility of signing Summerville for a cut-price fee of approximately €20m (£17m), as Xabi Alonso looks to strengthen his team after leading them to a historic domestic double last term.

Significantly, however, TEAMtalk reported the winger, who is under contract until the summer of 2026, is happy at Leeds and has is not looking to force a move.

Leeds United must sell prized assets to comply with PSR

Speaking to Football Insider earlier this week, financial fair play expert Kieran Maguire, suggested Leeds will have to sell some of their big names this summer, but insisted concerns over the club's financial situation were overblown.

"I am surprised at the amount of PSR attention given towards Leeds," he said.

"The losses they have suffered in the previous two seasons weren’t great – around £30million each. Leeds in 2024-25 will also see their allowable PSR losses drop down to £61million after spending two seasons in the Championship.

"But they have had some significant player sales, and so I feel there is an element of scaremongering here or people not looking at the granular detail of Leeds’ accounts.

"It is likely that they will have to sell before the June 30 cut-off date, but they have plenty of sellable assets at the club."