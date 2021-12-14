Will Reading FC stay up in the Championship this season?

Reading were well beaten to a flattering 1-0 scoreline at West Bromwich Albion at the weekend and the Royals are now just one place above the bottom three.

Veljko Paunovic’s men are two points above Peterborough United in 22nd and would be in 17th, eight points above the bottom three, if they had not been handed a six point deduction. The Royals were battling it out in the play-off places for much of the 2020/21 campaign and have the ability to hurt any team in the division on their day.

Reading are the only team to beat Fulham at Craven Cottage in the league this season but confidence appears to be quite a fragile commodity within the squad. It has been a very up and down campaign to this point, which would have them looking over their shoulders even without the deduction, and heading into a restricted January transfer window the immediate future of the squad is uncertain.

FLW writer Billy Mulley had his say on the team’s predicament and whether they will stay up in the second tier this term, when he appeared on this morning’s debate show on FLW TV.

He said: “As the season progresses Reading will get stronger, I don’t see them being in and around the relegation zone at the end of the season, but I can imagine the inconsistency of results carrying on maybe into late February, early March, then I expect them to pull away.

“They possess a lot of quality, even the likes of Ovie Ejaria has missed a few games in recent weeks, so getting players like him fit and ensuring they get back into the flow of playing for Reading (will help), I’m sure they’ll manage to pull away.”

The injury list has been difficult for the Royals to deal with this term, they actually have one of the better attacking contingents in the division when all of John Swift, Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao and Femi Azeez are fit and they have sorely missed Andy Rinomhota holding it all together in midfield.

The abject performances of Peterborough and Barnsley this term could well prove to be Reading’s saving grace as they approach a tricky January transfer window.

