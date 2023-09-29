Highlights Leicester City faced significant departures over the summer transfer window due to their relegation, with many high-profile players leaving for other clubs.

Wilfred Ndidi, a highly sought-after player, remains at the club despite interest from top European clubs like Barcelona. However, his contract is set to expire, creating uncertainty about his future.

Leicester City may have to sell Ndidi in the January transfer window to avoid losing him for nothing next summer, unless they can convince him to sign a new contract. It's a difficult decision but necessary to protect their financial assets.

Many high-profile individuals sought the King Power Stadium exit door over the course of what proved a hectic summer transfer window.

It was always going to be, really. The Foxes concluded their rollercoaster nine-year stay in the top-flight in catastrophic circumstances by succumbing to a shock relegation, despite beholding talented and established operators in the form of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and Timothy Castagne among many others.

There was little subsequent shock when those players all departed for pastures new.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

But on the flip side, there was a fair degree of surprise when some players ended up remaining at the club beyond the conclusion of the transfer window; injuries or not, seeing Ricardo Pereira as a Championship player is some sight and you wouldn't have fancied Kelechi Iheanacho or Patson Daka to stay put, either.

That said, the really outstanding case is that of Wilfred Ndidi.

While he, akin to much of the Foxes squad did deteriorate considerably during relegation, he's nonetheless a player that's never been short of admirers elsewhere and that was no different across the off-season in spite of the circumstantial changes.

Sure enough, Enzo Maresca will be glad Ndidi is in his ranks for now, but he can't be short-sighted as Leicester are soon to face a critical juncture in his future with the club that could force a change in stance.

The holding midfielder is now in the final year of his current deal, which means that Leicester can do anything but play hardball in the contractual negotiations that will naturally be taking place in the near future.

And with Barcelona the latest heavyweight club to be credited with interest in his signature, pundit Carlton Palmer has detailed what he believes will happen in the coming months.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi amid Barcelona transfer interest?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer explained: "Barcelona along with several other top European clubs including Bayern Munich, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are all keeping tabs on Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi.

"It was believed that the 26-year-old would've been sold following Leicester's relegation to the Championship, but they were asking for too much money.

"Ndidi has started all of Leicester's eight Championship games so far this season as they sit top of the Championship.

"The problem Leicester have is that Ndidi is in the final year of his contract.

"They don't know which league they're going to be in so it's difficult for them, I'm sure they would offer him a contract to protect themselves still only being 26.

"But I think it's going to very difficult to get him to commit to signing a new deal, at Christmas he could be going to a club to play Champions League football.

"So the likelihood in my opinion is that he'll probably lose in the January transfer window so Leicester can avoid losing him for nothing next summer."

Should Leicester City sell Wilfred Ndidi?

It's not ideal, but it's the only real option if he refuses to refresh his terms.

It's a difficult decision and very much a catch-22 situation depending on how you look at it, as Leicester could technically keep hold of Ndidi for the whole season but that could come at a price and it very much hinges upon whether they get promoted or not.

But it's too much of a gamble given that Ndidi is a player that's a significant financial asset and will promise to return a healthy outlay that could even be used to strengthen the Foxes' promotion bid further.

Naturally, Maresca and the rest of the head honchos at the East Midlands should be fighting tooth and nail to convince him to sign a new deal first, but if that can't be reached then it's only logical that they bite the bullet and grant Ndidi his wishes following the turn of the year.