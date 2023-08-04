This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom is being linked with a move to Premier League new boys Sheffield United.

The Blades are said to be “making a move” for the Boro attacker, according to Alan Nixon.

Last term, the 27-year-old picked up the Championship golden boot, scoring 28 league goals for the fourth placed side.

They ended the season on 75 points, with multiple players having benefited from the switch to Michael Carrick and his style of play at the Riverside. The 42-year-old was appointed on 24th October.

None showed signs of improvement more so than Akpom, who's career best before last season had been 11 goals for Greek side PAOK. Under the tutelage of Carrick, playing predominantly as a secondary-striker, he scored 25 goals and collected two assists in 32 games in all competitions.

The player only has one year left on his contract at the Riverside and with this in mind, Boro have a big decision to make on the ex-Arsenal man if he fails to put pen to paper on a new deal imminently.

With Carrick’s side limited in what they can demand for the 27-year-old, Nixon believes he may be available for a fee of around £8m.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side may have the funds to recruit a player in that region such as Akpom after selling Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille, although they may have already spent a chunk of the fee they received for the Senegal international on Auston Trusty.

Should Middlesbrough cash in on Chuba Akpom amid Sheffield United interest?

Here, we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether this will be a good addition for Blades and what Middlesbrough should do with their star man, given his contractual situation.

Adam Elliott

It feels like the right time to cash in on a player who has been injury prone in the past and also only had one very successful season in his career.

At 27, this really is the optimum time, and unless a new contract can be agreed between the club and player, he will leave for nothing next summer.

It leaves Middlesbrough with two options: sell now or agree a new and improved contract as soon as possible. However, you would imagine Akpom is keen on the move to the Premier League with the Blades.

Given the loss of Ndiaye, Sheffield United need a new forward to help them in that area, and Akpom would be a sensible choice as part of their front two.

From Boro's perspective, within Carrick's system, he will always be an effective player; but there is no guarantee that they will ever be able to receive a fee for him like the one they could during the current window.

The £8 million figure seems low, but Akpom is realistically at his optimum price point for a player who was in red-hot form last season but only has a year left on their deal, and Boro need to capitalise on that to build out their squad in other areas.

Ben Wignall

With less than 12 months remaining on his contract and uncertainty as to whether he will sign a new one, Boro will probably have to regrettably cash in on Akpom this summer.

And it would be beneficial for them to get a deal done sooner rather than later - last summer, deals to sell Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier meant that Chris Wilder had plenty of money to spend and Michael Carrick hasn't really been afforded that same opportunity.

You get the feeling that Boro need to sell someone to bring funds into the club, both to balance the books and to re-invest, and Akpom would make the most sense.

There isn't a guarantee that he would be able to repeat his sensational form from last season as it's been the only year of his professional career where he has hit the back of the net on a regular basis, but obviously Sheffield United are willing to take a punt on him as Ndiaye's replacement.

The touted £8 million fee will probably not be enough though, but if it gets to the £12 million range then if I were Middlesbrough I would be reluctantly accepting that and re-investing some of it in new attackers.