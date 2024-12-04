Will Osula left Sheffield United to join Newcastle United during the summer transfer window in a move, which is estimated to have seen his annual salary increase.

Osula made 21 appearances in the Premier League as the Blades suffered relegation to the Championship last season, and despite the fact he has never scored in the top flight, he was picked up by Newcastle in the summer - perhaps based on his potential.

The Magpies signed the Denmark youth international for a fee which could rise to £15 million, and the 21-year-old expressed his excitement following the move in an interview that was posted on the club website.

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a big club, a great club, so I'm very happy for the opportunity to join Newcastle United," Osula said, as per the BBC.

"It's a great opportunity, and as soon as I heard about Newcastle's interest, I knew I had to take the chance to join this club if it came.

"It has come, and I'm really happy to be here."

Will Osula's stats for Sheffield United in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 31 3 0

Making the switch to a club like Newcastle not only gave Osula the opportunity to make an immediate return to the Premier League, but it also came with financial benefits, as per Capology.com.

How much money does Will Osula earn at Newcastle?

According to data from Capology.com, which it must be stressed is estimated, Osula was given a significant pay rise when he swapped Bramall Lane for St. James' Park.

The striker was paid an estimated £12,500 per week as a Sheffield United player last season, meaning that he would have received an annual salary of £650,000.

Now, Osula is being paid an estimated weekly wage of £20,000 at Newcastle, resulting in a salary of £1,040,000 per year - a 60% increase on what he was earning in South Yorkshire.

The former Derby County loanee has penned a five-year deal in the North East, which will keep him under contract until the summer of 2029, by which time he will have been paid an estimated £5,200,000.

Only time will tell if Will Osula is going to be a success at Newcastle United

If there is a goal bonus included in Osula's contract at his new club, he is yet to have benefitted from it, as he has failed to find the net for the Magpies so far this season.

He has been limited to a few cameo appearances in the Premier League, so it is understandable that he has been unable to score in the league, although he might have hoped to get off the mark against AFC Wimbledon in the Third Round of the EFL Cup in October.

Despite the transfer fee that was spent on bringing him to Newcastle, it seems as though the 21-year-old was signed with the future in mind.

Eddie Howe has Swedish striker Alexander Isak as his main man in attack, while Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon are also seemingly ahead of Osula in the pecking order when they are fit.

Osula never scored a goal in 28 league appearances for Sheffield United prior to his departure, but he will have confidence that after training with the likes of Isak and Gordon during the coming years, he will be able to develop into a player who can be a prolific goalscorer for Newcastle in the future.