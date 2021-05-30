‘Will never be forgotten’, ‘Feeling very sad right now’ – These Fulham fans react to player message

Alphonse Areola has revealed his love for Fulham as his loan spell with the club comes to an end.

The keeper was a surprising addition last year as he joined for the campaign on a temporary basis from PSG. Considering his pedigree, with Areola having won titles with the French giants, Real Madrid and the World Cup, it was considered a major coup for the Cottagers.

And, Areola impressed, with his performances earning him the Player of the Season award, although he couldn’t prevent the side from suffering relegation.

Following the drop to the Championship, the stopper was always going to leave, but he explained to Fulham’s official site how the club will always have a place in his heart, as he thanked the fans for how they took to him.

As you would expect, this prompted a lot of messages from the support, with many keen to thank Areola for his displays. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Not many can hold their head high after a campaign like that, but he can!!! All the very best wherever you end up, class GK!! 👏🏻👏🏻 — Paul Gleeson (@gleese76) May 29, 2021

One of the best players to ever grace the Cottage. You’ll be missed Alphonse and we’ll always back you wherever you go. Same applies to Joa — Hugo Ander Estrada (@Ander_Estrada19) May 29, 2021

What a gem of a man. Great keeper and always gave 110% to the club. Good luck in all you do in the future, you will never be forgotten. Thank you. 💪💪💪 — Roger Burbidge (@RogerBurbidge) May 29, 2021

One of my favourite ever Fulham players, both in terms of ability and as a person. A pleasure to see him play for the club! — Luca Mantoet (@LucaM_FFC) May 29, 2021

If only we could sign @AreolaOfficiel and Joa permanently! Feeling very sad right now 😥😥😥

Hope they don’t go to Spurs. — RPKT1 (@RPKT12) May 29, 2021

Class act. World class. — Sean Foley (@SeanFoleyV1) May 29, 2021

Love you mate — Albert (@Albert16429036) May 29, 2021