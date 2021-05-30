Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘Will never be forgotten’, ‘Feeling very sad right now’ – These Fulham fans react to player message

Published

3 mins ago

on

Alphonse Areola has revealed his love for Fulham as his loan spell with the club comes to an end.

The keeper was a surprising addition last year as he joined for the campaign on a temporary basis from PSG. Considering his pedigree, with Areola having won titles with the French giants, Real Madrid and the World Cup, it was considered a major coup for the Cottagers.

And, Areola impressed, with his performances earning him the Player of the Season award, although he couldn’t prevent the side from suffering relegation.

Following the drop to the Championship, the stopper was always going to leave, but he explained to Fulham’s official site how the club will always have a place in his heart, as he thanked the fans for how they took to him.

As you would expect, this prompted a lot of messages from the support, with many keen to thank Areola for his displays. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


