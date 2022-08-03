“Will need to spend a considerable amount of money” – Leeds United join transfer race for Championship attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr is reportedly on Leeds United‘s radar.

That’s according to French outlet Foot Mercato, who have reported that the Whites view the 24-year-old as a potential Raphinha replacement.

The Championship club are said to value the Ivory Coast international, who has two years left on his deal, at €35 million (£29.2m).

But would he be a good signing for the Whites? And how much is he worth?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Josh Cole

This certainly has the potential to be a fantastic move by Leeds as Sarr has demonstrated during his time at Watford that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at the highest level.

Having provided 18 direct goal contributions in 50 Premier League appearances, the 24-year-old could potentially help the Whites achieve a relative amount of success in this division if he makes the switch to Elland Road.

Leeds will need to spend a considerable amount of money to secure the services of the Senegal international as Watford reportedly value him at €35m (£29.2m).

When you take Sarr’s track record into consideration, the Whites ought to consider matching the Hornets’ valuation as Sarr could become a key player for the club in the coming seasons.

Ned Holmes

Leeds still need to bring in a replacement following Raphinha’s exit and Sarr could be an interesting option.

We know that Jesse Marsch wants the Whites to look to get the ball forward quickly and that would certainly suit the Watford forward’s game.

His lightning pace could be just what they need and we know that he is able to impact Premier League games.

It seems the Hornets are planning to play hardball concerning the 24-year-old but are Leeds really prepared to stump up that sort of cash.

He’s a massive talent and could certainly end up being worth the nearly £30 million they want but it wouldn’t surprise me if the Whites were looking for a deal around the £25 million mark or lower.

Toby Wilding

This does have the potential to be a very good signing for Leeds if they get it done.

Even in a Watford side that has struggled in the Premier League during the two seasons he has played with them in the top-flight, Sarr has consistently been one of the standout performers for the Hornets.

There should, therefore, be no concerns about the possibility of him coping with the step back up to the top flight, where he has shown he is capable of both scoring and creating goals.

However, given the options Leeds already have on the wing with the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Dan James, Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville, the club may have to move someone on to make room for the potential addition of Sarr, and you do wonder whether they will want to do that.

It is also likely that Watford will want to at least break even on the club record fee they paid for the winger, and with two years remaining on his deal, they do have some scope to negotiate.

As a result, it could be argued he would cost somewhere in the same region of £30 million that Watford reportedly reached to sign him in 2019.