“Will need to act quickly” – Aston Villa eyeing Hull City player ahead of potential summer move: The verdict

Aston Villa are one of three Premier League clubs monitoring Hull City defender Jacob Greaves.

That is according to the Mail Online, who report that the Villans, along with Nottingham Forest and Brentford, are all eyeing the 22-year-old as they seek defensive reinforcements this summer.

Greaves has appeared 33 times in the Championship for Hull City this campaign, and has amassed well over 150 career appearances despite being just 22-years-old.

With that in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on a potential move to Villa Park for Greaves, and whether or not the young defender was ready for the step up to Premier League level.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s no surprise to hear clubs are interested in Hull City’s Jacob Greaves.

It was Championship teams coming in for him last summer and now it’s Premier League sides, which perhaps is testament to his solid showings once again for Hull City this season.

Whilst it is a big step up from the Championship to the top flight, looking at Aston Villa’s current defensive options, I see no reason they shouldn’t go for the 22-year-old this summer.

The club only have four ‘natural’ central defenders on the books, and arguably, Greaves could be a nice back up option to Tyrone Mings at left centre-back in the short-term, and eventually surpass him in the long-term.

I don’t think he’d step up and be a regular from the get go by any stretch of the imagination, however, with a year or so to bed in, playing a handful of games here and there, this could be a long-term success.

Josh Cole

Centre-back is certainly a position that Villa should be looking to bolster this summer as they have only managed to prevent their opponents from scoring on six occasions in the top-flight this season.

However, it could be argued that the Premier League side should only be looking to sign Greaves from Hull if they are willing to commit to a long-term project.

While the defender has managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.88 in the Championship this season for the Tigers, he has yet to play in the top-flight during his career and thus it may take him a considerable amount of time to adapt to life at this level.

With Brentford and Nottingham Forest also keeping tabs on Greaves, Villa w this summer in order to avoid the prospect of being dragged into a bidding war for him.

Toby Wilding

This may have the potential to become a rather decent signing for Villa if they can get it done.

Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa had very little experience past Championship level at the point when Villa brought them to the Premier League, but are now key regulars in Unai Emery’s starting XI at Villa Park.

As a result, you can understand why they might be confident in taking a similar approach again here, by moving for a player in Greaves, who has stood out at centre back at Championship level for some time now, suggesting he could be ready to make the step up to the Premier League now.

Indeed, with Mings and Konsa he would have two ideal examples to look to for guidance in making the step, which could allow him to thrive at Villa, who you feel also ought to have the finances available to afford this deal.

With that in mind, this does feel like a deal that could be well worth looking into for those in charge at Villa Park.