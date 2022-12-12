“Will move on” – Leeds United transfer update emerges as Middlesbrough & Norwich linger

Middlesbrough and Norwich City have been offered fresh hope in their quest to sign wanted Leeds United right-back, Cody Drameh.

Drameh has been on Leeds’ mid-season training camp in Spain over the last fortnight, playing half-an-hour in a 2-1 win over Elche on Thursday night.

However, the 21-year-old has both Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling ahead of him in the pecking order when it comes to senior right-backs at Elland Road, with the former not available for the aforementioned friendly against Elche.

Pete O’Rourke has now told GiveMeSport that Drameh’s camp are still suggesting he will be on the move away from Elland Road.

“All the sounds coming out from Leeds and from his camp do seem to suggest that Cody Drameh will move on from Leeds United [in January], which would be a big blow for the club.”

TEAMtalk have previously reported the admiration Boro and Norwich have of Drameh, who is a wanted man in January. Premier League interest lingers from Newcastle United, West Ham and Crystal Palace sits alongside the Championship duo.

Other reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post have outlined Borussia Dortmund’s interest, too.

Drameh has made only two appearances for Leeds this season, just one of which came in the Premier League. Last season, he starred on loan with Cardiff City, playing 22 times in the Championship, registering three assists and winning the club’s Player of the Year award.

The Verdict

The Premier League interest in Drameh probably does make it feel unlikely that Boro or Norwich can get this deal done in January.

Newcastle speak for themselves, whilst West Ham and Crystal Palace are two other established Premier League sides.

However, Drameh has a thirst to play games, which he is more likely to do with either Boro or Norwich, which keeps them in the conversation right now as January speculation intensifies.

