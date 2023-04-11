QPR head coach Gareth Ainsworth has revealed an 11-hour season reset on Saturday helped them earn a point against West Bromwich Albion yesterday, which has drawn a positive response from supporters of the west London club.

The R's looked on course for their fifth consecutive defeat when they slipped two goals behind against the Baggies inside 15 minutes but goals from Lyndon Dykes and Chris Martin secured what could prove to be a vital draw in the relegation battle. They now sit two points above the bottom three with five games left of the season.

What did Gareth Ainsworth say after the West Brom v QPR game?

It's been a tough start to life at Loftus Road for Ainsworth but he will be hoping that Monday's performance and result can be a sign of things to come.

He spoke passionately after the game about the 11-hour season reset that his side had undergone on Saturday and indicated it could prove vital.

Ainsworth told club media: "It's not the point, it's the nature of the point, it's how we got the point.

"We had a big, big reset on Saturday. We had that game on Friday, we came in Saturday and did an 11-hour day. The players, I kept them there. We went through things, we did meetings, we talked, we talked until we were blue in the face.

"We wouldn't let them go until we realised exactly what we need to do. The boys today were sensational, they've reset the season. We've started with six games to go, it's not too late. We're going to do this.

"Play like that, we're going to stay in the Championship because I was so proud of that performance. We could've won that, we could've won that. We had chances at the end there.

"If we can defend set pieces better, which has been a theme of the whole season - way before I was here - we need to be better that. Not give away set pieces because we give ourselves a hill to climb but boy did we climb it today. And then we nearly created a new hill and we nearly went up that one as well.

"The boys deserve all the credit today, they were sensational. They've given me everything. I've just asked: 'Give me your best' because I know the best that QPR can give is good enough and I thought we were the better team today."

It's been a rocky start to life in W12 for Ainsworth but the former R's player still has plenty of supporters at Loftus Road - as the response to his comments show...