Ross Stewart is closing in on a return to first-team competitive action as he awaits his Southampton debut.

The Scotland international has been out of action since January following an Achilles injury.

The forward signed for the Saints during the end of the previous summer transfer window, arriving on deadline day in a deal worth a reported £10 million.

Despite the big money paid to sign the 27-year-old, he has yet to feature for Russell Martin’s side as he continues his recovery to full fitness, but he has recently made an appearance for the club's under-21's - scoring against the development squad of the club he departed in September.

It is hoped that he can feature in the matchday squad this weekend as Southampton take on West Brom at St. Mary’s.

Can Southampton fight for promotion this season?

Former Saints and England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes the return of Stewart to action will be a reason for optimism among Southampton supporters.

However, he has still tipped Leicester City and Leeds United for automatic promotion this campaign, so has claimed Stewart’s play-off experience may be a very useful asset to have in the Saints squad.

“Southampton have won three and drawn two of their last five games, they’re on a five-game run of form that’s seen them rise to fourth place in the Championship, nine points off an automatic promotion spot,” Palmer told Football League World.

“So the return of Ross Stewart this weekend, Saints supporters will hope he can fire them to promotion in the Championship this season.

“This season the Championship is so strong.

“I predicted Leeds and Leicester at the start of the season, and nothing will change my mind on that.

“But Southampton with Ross Stewart will make a fist of it.

“Southampton will still have play-offs, and Ross knows all too well about getting promotion through the play-offs.”

Stewart scored 10 goals from 13 appearances in the Championship last season, highlighting the kind of goal scoring return Southampton fans might be expecting from the forward.

It might take a few more weeks of getting back up to speed for Stewart before we can expect him to start scoring consistently, given how long he’s been absent.

But he is still a very exciting arrival to Martin’s squad, as the extra attacking prowess should only strengthen their bid for promotion.

Southampton have found their footing again after a horrendous run of form in September, so should be aiming to bridge the gap to the top two in the coming months.

The return of Stewart will be very important in that regard.

How important will Ross Stewart be to Southampton?

Southampton have a big gap to bridge in order to fight for automatic promotion, with Ipswich Town and Leicester way out in front in the top two spots.

It will require consistent results to have any chance of closing down the top two, but the arrival of Stewart into the fold could help massively.

His goal scoring return with Sunderland was very impressive.

While there are no guarantees he will be the same player after his injury issues, if he can recover to his previous best then there is no doubt that Southampton will prove one of the most difficult teams to beat in the division given the wealth of their attacking

options.